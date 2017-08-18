Drougas does a little of everything in Superior's win over Merrill
NOTE: This story will be updated.
Luke Drougas did a little bit of everything for the Superior High School football team in its season opener Friday night at Jay Stadium in Merrill.
The senior rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another in his quarterback debut on offense, while on defense he had nine tackles and intercepted a pass as the Spartans defeated the Merrill Blue Jays 20-10.
Drougas’ first touchdown run came on the first drive of the game. Superior took the opening kick, ran the ball nine straight times and took a 6-0 lead when Drougas turned a botched handoff into a 12-yard touchdown run around the left end. The 69-yard drive took just 4:46.
Merrill moved the ball into Superior territory on its first drive, but the Spartans got the ball back when Drougas intercepted a Zach Moots pass and returned it to the 45-yard line.
After the teams traded punts, Superior moved the ball to the Merrill 33. But the drive ended there when Drougas lost a fumble.
Merrill took over at its own 34 and ran 13 plays before Kole Meyer booted a 25-yard field goal with six seconds left in the second quarter.
The Blue Jays took the second-half kick and nine plays and 80 yards later took a 10-6 lead on Meyer’s 1-yard plunge up the middle. Meyer also booted the extra point.
Merrill’s lead didn’t last long as Drougas hooked up with Corey Sanders on a 35-yard touchdown pass on a slant pattern over the middle. Dominic D’Auria kicked the extra point to give Superior a 13-10 lead.
The three-play, 65-yard drive also included a 7-yard run by Gunnar Gronski and a 23-yard pass from Drougas to Max Plunkett.
The Spartans extended their lead to 20-10 on Drougas’ 2-yard keeper up the middle and D’Aura’s extra-point kick.
The four-play scoring drive included Gronski’s 45-yard run that gave the Spartans the ball on Merrill’s 2-yard run.
Superior’s defense took over after that, with Dylan Lowney recovering a Merrill fumble at its own 10-yard line, and then getting a third-down sack from Joe Carter with 7:11 remaining.
The Spartans followed with a 12-play drive that left Merrill with only 1:23 remaining on the clock.
Superior hosts Somerset at 7 p.m. Friday.
Superior.................................... 6 0 14 0 — 20
Merrill........................................ 0 3 7 0 — 10
First Quarter
SHS — Luke Drougas 12-yard run (run failed), 7:14.
Second Quarter
M — Kole Meyer 25-yard field goal, :06.
Third Quarter
M — Kole Meyer 1-yard run (Meyer kick).
S — Corey Sanders 35-yard pass from Drougas (Dominic D’Auria kick).
S — Drougas 2-yard run (D’Auria kick), 1:15.
TEAM STATISTICS
.................................................... S M
Total Plays............................... 49 57
Total Yards............................. 371 226
Passing Yards.......................... 92 22
Rushing Yards......................... 279 204
First Downs............................. 15 14
Turnovers.................................. 2 2
Fumbles Lost ........................... 2 1
Penalties.................................. 5-41 7-54
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — SHS, Gunner Johnson, 15-112; Luke Drougas, 13-76; Conner Fonger, 2-52; Corey Sanders, 4-32; Elijah Owens, 2-7. M, Dominic Leistikow, 16-101; Nevada Laabs, 8-43; Hunter Hintze, 8-39; Zach Mootz, 6-16; Kole Meyer, 2-5;
PASSING — SHS, Drougas, 5-7-0-92. M, Mootz, 4-8-1-12.
RECEIVING — SHS, Max Plunkett, 3-38; Sanders, 1-35; Owens, 1-19. M, Laabs, 2-12; Hintze, 1-7; 1 1-3.
DEFENSE
Superior
Total Solo Ast TFL
Luke Drougas........................... 22 12 10 0
Gunnar Gronski......................... 8 5 3 2
Joe Carter................................. 5 4 1 1
Corey Sanders.......................... 2 2 0 0
Gabe Sexton............................. 2 3 0 0
Max Plunkett............................. 1 1 0 0
Trevor Dalbec........................... 1 10 0 0
Dylan Lowney............................ 1 2 0 0
Tradel Nickelson...................... 1 2 0 0
Sam Oosten.............................. 0 2 0 0
Logan Stone.............................. 0 2 0 0
Merrill — Isaiah Heyel, 8; Meyer, 5; Wyatt Koehler, 5; Cade Rajek, 5.