The senior rushed for two touchdowns and threw for another in his quarterback debut on offense, while on defense he had nine tackles and intercepted a pass as the Spartans defeated the Merrill Blue Jays 20-10.

Drougas’ first touchdown run came on the first drive of the game. Superior took the opening kick, ran the ball nine straight times and took a 6-0 lead when Drougas turned a botched handoff into a 12-yard touchdown run around the left end. The 69-yard drive took just 4:46.

Merrill moved the ball into Superior territory on its first drive, but the Spartans got the ball back when Drougas intercepted a Zach Moots pass and returned it to the 45-yard line.

After the teams traded punts, Superior moved the ball to the Merrill 33. But the drive ended there when Drougas lost a fumble.

Merrill took over at its own 34 and ran 13 plays before Kole Meyer booted a 25-yard field goal with six seconds left in the second quarter.

The Blue Jays took the second-half kick and nine plays and 80 yards later took a 10-6 lead on Meyer’s 1-yard plunge up the middle. Meyer also booted the extra point.

Merrill’s lead didn’t last long as Drougas hooked up with Corey Sanders on a 35-yard touchdown pass on a slant pattern over the middle. Dominic D’Auria kicked the extra point to give Superior a 13-10 lead.

The three-play, 65-yard drive also included a 7-yard run by Gunnar Gronski and a 23-yard pass from Drougas to Max Plunkett.

The Spartans extended their lead to 20-10 on Drougas’ 2-yard keeper up the middle and D’Aura’s extra-point kick.

The four-play scoring drive included Gronski’s 45-yard run that gave the Spartans the ball on Merrill’s 2-yard run.

Superior’s defense took over after that, with Dylan Lowney recovering a Merrill fumble at its own 10-yard line, and then getting a third-down sack from Joe Carter with 7:11 remaining.

The Spartans followed with a 12-play drive that left Merrill with only 1:23 remaining on the clock.

Superior hosts Somerset at 7 p.m. Friday.

Superior.................................... 6 0 14 0 — 20

Merrill........................................ 0 3 7 0 — 10

First Quarter

SHS — Luke Drougas 12-yard run (run failed), 7:14.

Second Quarter

M — Kole Meyer 25-yard field goal, :06.

Third Quarter

M — Kole Meyer 1-yard run (Meyer kick).

S — Corey Sanders 35-yard pass from Drougas (Dominic D’Auria kick).

S — Drougas 2-yard run (D’Auria kick), 1:15.

TEAM STATISTICS

.................................................... S M

Total Plays............................... 49 57

Total Yards............................. 371 226

Passing Yards.......................... 92 22

Rushing Yards......................... 279 204

First Downs............................. 15 14

Turnovers.................................. 2 2

Fumbles Lost ........................... 2 1

Penalties.................................. 5-41 7-54

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING — SHS, Gunner Johnson, 15-112; Luke Drougas, 13-76; Conner Fonger, 2-52; Corey Sanders, 4-32; Elijah Owens, 2-7. M, Dominic Leistikow, 16-101; Nevada Laabs, 8-43; Hunter Hintze, 8-39; Zach Mootz, 6-16; Kole Meyer, 2-5;

PASSING — SHS, Drougas, 5-7-0-92. M, Mootz, 4-8-1-12.

RECEIVING — SHS, Max Plunkett, 3-38; Sanders, 1-35; Owens, 1-19. M, Laabs, 2-12; Hintze, 1-7; 1 1-3.

DEFENSE

Superior

Total Solo Ast TFL

Luke Drougas........................... 22 12 10 0

Gunnar Gronski......................... 8 5 3 2

Joe Carter................................. 5 4 1 1

Corey Sanders.......................... 2 2 0 0

Gabe Sexton............................. 2 3 0 0

Max Plunkett............................. 1 1 0 0

Trevor Dalbec........................... 1 10 0 0

Dylan Lowney............................ 1 2 0 0

Tradel Nickelson...................... 1 2 0 0

Sam Oosten.............................. 0 2 0 0

Logan Stone.............................. 0 2 0 0

Merrill — Isaiah Heyel, 8; Meyer, 5; Wyatt Koehler, 5; Cade Rajek, 5.