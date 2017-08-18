Roe steps down as SHS girls basketball coach

His tenure with the SHS girls included back-to-back state tournament berths in 2013 and 2014. The Spartans went 24-4 in 2014 with their season ending with a 73-52 loss to Oak Creek in the state championship game.

“I have been very blessed to coach basketball in our wonderful Superior School District for the past 12 years,” Roe said in a press release. “I would like to thank all the amazing former players, parents, coaches and fans that I have had the privilege to share so many special moments with.”

SHS Activities Director Ray Kosey said the school will work as quickly as possible to find a new head coach.

“The SHS athletic department would like to thank coach Roe for coaching SHS basketball the past 12 seasons as an assistant boys basketball coach and head girls coach,” Kosey said. “We wish him the best of luck in the future.”

Roe’s future includes a position as a Wisconsin Playmakers North Director-AAU Basketball

“I will still be in touch with the game and I will also be cheering on both the Spartan girls and boys this season from the stands,” Roe said. “I look forward to the extra time I’ll have with my family and friends.”

Following is coach Roe’s resignation letter.

Dear Superior Basketball Community,

I have been very blessed to coach basketball in our wonderful Superior School District for the past 12 years. Today I am officially resigning from my position as Head Girls Varsity Coach. While this saddens me to an extent, I believe God is calling me to new challenges. I’ve recently accepted a position as a Wisconsin Playmakers North Director-AAU Basketball so I will still be in touch with the game and I will also be cheering on both the Spartan Girls and Boys this season from the stands. I look forward to the extra time I’ll have with my family and friends.

I would like to thank all the amazing former players, parents, coaches, and fans that I have had the privilege to share so many special moments with! Making school history on the girls side with back to back state teams (both the furthest the program had ever been-Final Four/then Championship appearances), and on the boys side helping assist Coach Kontny and the gentlemen to the 1st sectional championship since 1974 are great memories that will always live on. Coaching has been a lot of fun and a big part of my life. Amazingly my kids went 187-82 in my 12 years coaching at SHS but much more important than wins/losses was the fact that we did things the right way.

The Superior Basketball Program has great respect from our opponents and has made our community very proud. Every one of the seniors I worked with had a strong college plan, and learned how to play the game the right way with dignity and respect. In 12 years only one of my players has ever gotten a technical foul, and we are known for being tough, competing hard, and being respectful to our opponents. Current SHS Girls players wake up very early on Saturday mornings in the winter to talk to a record 76 elementary girls in our district playing at the 2nd/3rd/4th grade levels about words like Teamwork, Determination, Resiliency, Confidence, and Loyalty! I see this program continuing to grow in the future and attaining new heights one day!

Thank you past and present fans, coaches, parents and players I wish you all the best,

Coach Phillip Roe