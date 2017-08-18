PREVIEW: Experienced Spartans open season at Merrill

“The common denominator with both sides of the ball is that these kids know where the weight room is,” DeMeyer said. “They’re all competitive, they love to compete, they’re great teammates, they make people around them better, and that’s what you want out of any team.”

“I like the progress we’ve made so far. Our goal, like every team in the country, is to get better every day.”

The Spartans open the season at 7 today at Merrill and host Somerset next week before opening conference play Sept. 1 at Eau Claire Memorial.

Leading the way on both sides of the ball is senior Gunnar Gronski, who led the Spartans in rushing last year and was second in tackles at linebacker.

Last year’s Superior Telegram Player of the Year, as well as a Big Rivers Conference first-team all-conference selection, rushed for 844 yards and 11 touchdowns on 123 carries. He also finished with 58 tackles, including 44 solo, on defense.

“He’s a leader in every way,” DeMeyer said. “An outstanding man on and off the field and in the classroom. He’s our go-to guy. When you want something done, he’s going to do it.

“But we have a lot of those kids on our roster. They’re trustworthy and reliable — we stress day in and day out.”

Offense

The offensive unit is anchored by a line that features four returning starters, including Sam Oosten (all-conference second team) and Oscar Flaherty, both three-year starters.

“It’s great to have those two kids side-by side,” DeMeyer said. “They have strong chemistry and have developed into solid players and solid kids over the years.”

Also returning are center Michael LaJoie and tackle D.J. Martin.

“All four are multi-sport athletes,” DeMeyer said. “They love the weightroom, are great leaders, and help the younger kids. Having all four back certainly makes us stronger as a team.”

Others competing for spots on the offensive line are juniors Nathan Peterson, Lars Root and Jackson Krull, and sophomore Luke Persons.

Senior Corey Sanders returns as a slot back. He was third in rushing last year with 311 yards and two touchdowns. He also caught 16 passes for 300 yards and two scores.

Also competing for backfield playing time are seniors Drake and Devin Smarzia; and juniors Connor Fonger, Elijah Owens and Cayden Laurvick.

The biggest battle on offense is for starting quarterback between seniors Spencer Udeen and Luke Drougas.

“Spencer’s a veteran in our offense, he’s a trustworthy kid and takes care of the football,” DeMeyer said. “He knows our scheme very well and is another lefty like Gunner Johnson (last year’s starting QB). He’s developed as a thrower, he runs very well, his accuracy has gotten better and he’s very capable of running our offense.

“Luke is also an outstanding athlete, versatile and very explosive.”

Also in the mix at quarterback is sophomore Jarrett Gronski, the younger brother of Gunnar.

“He’s a tremendous athlete, who will also compete for a spot at outside linebacker,” DeMeyer said.

The quarterback will benefit with the return of wide receiver Max Plunket (all-conference first-team defense, honorable mention offense), who led the Spartans last year with 29 catches for 603 yards and six touchdowns.

“He’s a very explosive athlete who puts a lot of time in the weight room,” DeMeyer said. “He’s also a multi-sport athlete (hockey and track), he loves to compete, is a great leader and very coachable.”

Other wide outs include seniors Dom D’Auria and Kobie Kmecik, and junior James Bronson and sophomore Jontae Pederson.

Defense

The Spartans will have to replace their top two tacklers from last season in Blake Graskey (101 tackles, 75 solo) and Zach Tharge ( 64 tackles, 47 solo).

Looking to fill their spikes will be G. Gronski, Sanders (57 tackles, 45 solo), and Plunkett, who had 55 tackles (47 solo) to go along with three interceptions, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

Returning starters on the defensive line are senior Dylan Lowney and juniors Chase Summerfield and Gabe Sexton.

“All three are great athletes, worked hard in the off-season,” DeMeyer said.

Also in close competition are Persons, senior Cameron Borgh and Root.

Joining G. Gronski at inside linebacker are seniors Logan Stone, Brandon McClure and Hunter Summers, and juniors Trevor Dalbec and Sam Gidley. Drake Smarzia is also in the mix, but is currently out with a thumb injury.

Oosten will also play at outside linebacker, along with returning senior starters Joe Carter and Tradel Nickelson. Also in the mix is J. Gronski.

Joining Plunkett as starting defensive backs are Drougas and Sanders, who started at linebacker last season.

“Plunkett is the best secondary player in the conference,” DeMeyer said. “But we also have two others back there that are equally talented in Sanders and Drougas.”

Also in the mix are Laurvick, Devin Smarzia and junior Nathan Anderson.

Special teams

One of the toughest players DeMeyer has to replace may be Sam Kline, who made 5-of-7 field goals attempts, was 37-of-38 on extra points, and caught 26 passes for 437 yards and five touchdowns.

“Sam was a weapon as a kicker, punter and wide receiver, so that’s a big loss,” DeMeyer said. “Sanders is punting right now and is pretty darn good, actually. He’s getting better each day.”

Competing for the kicker spot are D’Aura, Fonger and Peterson.

Season opener

The Superior-Merrill series has been one sided with the Spartans winning all three games since the matchup started in 2014.

Despite Superior winning by scores of 38-14, 50-20 and 31-7, DeMeyer expects a battle tonight at Jay Stadium.

“Merrill is a big, physical team that is returning a lot of players, seven on offense and eight on defense,” DeMeyer said. “They consistently win their league and are very well coached. This will be a very big test for our football team and we’ll find out a lot more about where we’re at.”

The Blue Jays finished 6-4 last season and tied for first in the Great Northern Conference with Antigo and Medford with 5-1 records. They lost their Level 1 playoff game 41-0 to Rice Lake.

SPARTAN SPIN: Several players are on the Wisconsin Sports Network’s (wissports.net) state-wide watch lists, including G. Gronski (Elroy “Crazy Legs” Hirsch Award for running backs); Oosten (Joe Thomas Award for offensive linemen); and Plunkett (Jim Leonhard Award for defensive backs). … All SHS football games will be carried live on ifan.tv.

Superior High School

2017 Football Roster

Gr. HT WT Pos.

1 Brady Herbst............ 10 6-1 150 QB/LB

2 Cody Kurki............... 10 5-8 162 RB/LB

3 Elijah Owens........... 11 5-10 150 HB/DB

4 Drake Samarzia....... 12 5-10 160 HB/DB

5 Tradel Nickelson..... 12 6-1 180 HB/LB

6 Jarrett Gronski......... 10 5-11 195 QB/LB

7 Spencer Udeen........ 12 5-9 158 QB/DB

8 Luke Drougas ......... 12 6-0 178 QB/DB

9 Joe Carter................ 12 6-0 180 RB/LB

10 Ryley Laughlin....... 11 5-11 155 HB/DB

11 Jordan Hicks.......... 12 6-4 178 WR/DB

12 Max Plunkett.......... 12 6-2 188 WR/DB

13 Kaleb Ullan............. 12 6-0 175 WR/LB

14 David Fender ......... 11 6-0 175 QB/DB

15 Devin Samarzia...... 12 5-9 165 WR/DB

16 Blake Arnovich....... 10 5-8 130 HB/LB

17 Austin Lahr............. 10 5-10 154 RB/LB

18 Spencer Gudowski. 10 5-9 140 QB/DB

19 Drew Debruyne....... 11 5-10 155 QB/LB

20 Kain Walberg.......... 12 5-7 152 HB/DB

21 Trevor Dalbec ........ 11 5-9 165 RB/LB

22 Landon Lathrop....... 11 5-6 135 RB/LB

23 Caden Stone........... 10 5-7 155 HB/LB

24 Kobie Kmecik......... 12 6-2 155 WR/DB

25 Jaxon D’Auria......... 10 5-9 180 HB/LB

26 Jontae Pederson.... 10 6-3 165 WR/DB

27 Conner Fonger........ 11 5-9 175 RB/K

28 Corey Sanders........ 12 6-0 190 HB/DB

29 Nate Peterson......... 11 6-0 249 OL/DL

30 Devin Lowney......... 10 5-10 125 WR/DB

31 Cayden Laurvick.... 11 5-9 145 HB/DB

32 Brennan Morrissey. 10 5-7 145 HB/DB

33 Carson Korkalo....... 10 5-8 140 WR/DB

35 Will Schorr.............. 10 6-1 180 WR/DB

36 Sean McCoshen..... 10 6-0 150 HB/DB

37 Hunter Summers..... 12 6-0 175 HB/LB

39 Trevor Nicoski........ 10 5-5 130 HB/DB

40 Willy Flynn............. 12 6-0 165 HB/LB

41 Caelan Wick........... 11 6-0 180 HB/LB

42 Luke Soderstrom.... 11 6-2 170 WR/LB

43 Gunnar Gronski....... 12 6-0 195 RB/LB

44 Logan Stone........... 12 5-7 165 RB/LB

45 Nathan Anderson.... 11 6-1 155 WR/DB

46 Brandon McClure.... 12 5-7 150 RB/LB

47 Carter Fonger............ 9 5-9 173 RB/LB

48 Austin Johnson...... 10 5-10 175 RB/LB

50 Hudson Ojeda......... 10 5-11 170 OL/DL

52 Adam Young........... 10 5-10 181 OL/LB

53 Derek Fender.......... 11 6-0 180 OL/LB

54 Michael LaJoie....... 12 6-0 270 OL/DL

55 Lars Root................ 11 6-0 200 OL/DL

56 DJ Martin................ 11 6-1 229 OL/DL

57 Chase Summerfield 11 6-1 205 OL/DL

59 Gabe Sexton .......... 11 6-3 215 OL/DL

60 Nathan Young......... 10 5-11 215 OL/LB

62 Nathan Peterson .... 11 6-0 249 OL/DL

64 Seth Smetak........... 10 6-0 170 OL/DL

65 Wyatt Reed............. 10 5-11 200 OL/DL

66 Sam Gidley............. 11 5-9 185 OL/LB

68 Quinn Dahl.............. 10 5-9 210 OL/DL

69 Carter Shoudy......... 12 6-0 185 OL/DL

70 Sam Oosten ........... 12 6-2 210 OL/DL

71 Luke Persons......... 10 6-1 255 OL/DL

72 Jackson Krull......... 11 5-10 195 OL/DL

73 Brock Bergstrom..... 10 6-0 200 OL/DL

74 Tyler Moen.............. 10 6-2 210 OL/DL

75 Oscar Flaherty........ 12 5-9 225 OL/DL

76 Nick Ward............... 11 6-0 256 OL/DL

77 Keagon Mohr.......... 11 6-0 270 OL/DL

78 Dylan Lowney......... 12 6-0 256 OL/DL

80 Kallahan Kappes.... 10 6-3 175 WR/DB

81 Dominic D’Auria..... 12 6-1 170 WR/K

82 Cameron Borgh....... 12 6-4 195 TE/LB

83 Ian Matheson.......... 10 6-1 160 WR/LB

84 Carter Brown........... 10 6-0 150 WR/DB

85 Jackson Crary........ 10 5-10 161 HB/DB

86 Tyson Degerstrom.. 10 5-11 165 HB/LB

87 James Bronson...... 11 6-1 170 WR/DB

89 Chris Hoivik............ 10 5-11 152 WR/DB

91 Alex Buczynski...... 10 5-8 182 OL/DL

92 Mason Tollefson..... 11 6-0 165 DL/WR

95 Dylan Thorson........ 11 6-2 215 OL/DL

96 Tristian Savoye...... 12 5-7 157 WR/DB

97 Jonah Johnson....... 12 6-1 140 WR/DB

98 Brahden Long......... 11 5-10 232 OL/LB

99 Donavynne Brown.. 10 5-10 254 OL/DL

Varsity Coaching Staff: Bob DeMeyer (head coach), Trevor Sorensen, Aaron Anderson, Scotty Collins, Aaron Fezzey, Chad Johnson, Rick Kennelly, Keegan O’Neill, Rich Reder, Rob Scott, Larry Thomas.

Managers: Cassisy Chaffey, Rianna Fortin, Katie Olson, Ari Persons, Olivia Olson, Allison Malec.

Ball boys: Sam Meller, Isiah Kastern.

JV Coaches: Jesse Samarziya, Jesse Falter, Walter Gaulke, Matt Johnson, Joey McDonald.

Freshmen Coaches: Don Polkinghorne, Mark Moselle, Jon Reker, Nick Olson, Aaron Wakefield-Zubiate.

Athletic Trainer: Mike Gogolin

Equipment Manager: Tom Lozon

Audiovisual Technician: Caleb Sexton

Statisticians: Jamie Wick, Scott Smetak