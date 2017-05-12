Androsky defeated Dennis Genereau 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, and Ullan swept Cal Pertler 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 4 slot.

The Spartans play at Hermantown Monday and host Ashland Tuesday. Both matches begin at 4:15 p.m.

Cloquet 5, Superior 2

Daniel Stevens, C, def. Minjune Jang, 6-3, 6-4

Kobe Koterbach, C, def. Reed Rehnstrand, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

Jack Androsky, SHS, def. Dennis Genereau, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3;

Kaleb Ullan, SHS, def. Cal Pertler, 6-2, 6-2;

Doubles

Peter Tomhave-Kade Bender, C, def. Alex Beebe-Caden Welch, 6-0, 6-1

Landon Langenbrunner-Drew Doesken, C, def. Luke Wessberg-Anthony Anderson, 6-1, 6-1

Bryan Broten-Ryan Fredrickson, C, def. Quin Dahl-Justin Hase, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

Girls soccer

The Spartans lost 8-0 to Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday evening at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

ECM (11-2-1, 9-0) got three goals from Ali Bowe, two from Abigail Stow and one each from Chloe Lindsay, Allie Israel and Serena Sorenson.

The Spartans (3-8 overall, 2-7 Big Rivers Conference), who played at Hudson Thursday, are at Chippewa Falls at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Eau Claire Memorial......... 4 4 — 8

Superior......................... 0 0 — 0

First Half — 1. Abigail Stow, 18th minute; 2. Chloe Lindsay (Hannah Lindsay), 23rd minute; 3. Allie Israel (Ali Bowe), 33rd minute; 4. Serena Sorenson (Jordan Barstad), 37th minute.

Second Half — 5. Stow, 46th minute; 6. Bowe (Caylee Boone), 58th minute; 7. Bowe (Mia Emberson), 78:53; 8. Bowe (Sydney Gonyea), 82nd minute.

Saves — Leah Hujik, ECM, 1. Sam Young, SHS, 3. Shots — ECM, 30; SHS, 1.

Boys golf

The Spartans are in third place after the opening round of the Lake Superior Conference championships Wednesday at the Cloquet Country Club.

Hermantown is in first place with a team score of 314. Cloquet-Esko is second at 323, and the Spartans carded a team score of 345.

Hermantown’s Dylan Kolquist took medalist honors with a 75.

Taylor Burger was Superior’s low golfer with an 84. Scott Archambeau and Grant Sorensen were next with 89s; Dayton Podvin and Cayden Laurvick came in with 90s and Kiefer Eales carded a 92.

The Spartans, who competed in the Rice Lake Invite Thursday, are at the Northern Quarry Invite today and Saturday.

Lake Superior Conference Meet

At Cloquet Country Club

Team Results