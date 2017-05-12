Weather Forecast

    SPARTAN ROUND-UP: Tennis, soccer and golf teams were in action

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:42 a.m.
    Superior High School’s Jack Androsky returns a shot during the Spartans’ match with Cloquet Tuesday at the Superior Middle School. (Jed Carlson / jcarlson@superiortelegram.com)

    The Superior High School boys tennis team fell to Cloquet 5-2 Tuesday at the Superior Middle School courts.

    The Spartans’ wins were by Jack Androsky and Kaleb Ullan.

    Androsky defeated Dennis Genereau 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 at No. 2 singles, and Ullan swept Cal Pertler 6-2, 6-2 in the No. 4 slot.

    The Spartans play at Hermantown Monday and host Ashland Tuesday. Both matches begin at 4:15 p.m.

    Cloquet 5, Superior 2

    Daniel Stevens, C, def. Minjune Jang, 6-3, 6-4

    Kobe Koterbach, C, def. Reed Rehnstrand, 6-3, 4-6, 6-0

    Jack Androsky, SHS, def. Dennis Genereau, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3;

    Kaleb Ullan, SHS, def. Cal Pertler, 6-2, 6-2; 

    Doubles

    Peter Tomhave-Kade Bender, C, def. Alex Beebe-Caden Welch, 6-0, 6-1

    Landon Langenbrunner-Drew Doesken, C, def. Luke Wessberg-Anthony Anderson, 6-1, 6-1

    Bryan Broten-Ryan Fredrickson, C, def. Quin Dahl-Justin Hase, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

    Girls soccer

    The Spartans lost 8-0 to Eau Claire Memorial Tuesday evening at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

    ECM (11-2-1, 9-0) got three goals from Ali Bowe, two from Abigail Stow and one each from Chloe Lindsay, Allie Israel and Serena Sorenson.

    The Spartans (3-8 overall, 2-7 Big Rivers Conference), who played at Hudson Thursday, are at Chippewa Falls at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

    Eau Claire Memorial......... 4       4        —         8

    Superior......................... 0       0        —         0

    First Half — 1. Abigail Stow, 18th minute; 2. Chloe Lindsay (Hannah Lindsay), 23rd minute; 3. Allie Israel (Ali Bowe), 33rd minute; 4. Serena Sorenson (Jordan Barstad), 37th minute.

    Second Half — 5. Stow, 46th minute; 6. Bowe (Caylee Boone), 58th minute; 7. Bowe (Mia Emberson), 78:53; 8. Bowe (Sydney Gonyea), 82nd minute.

    Saves — Leah Hujik, ECM, 1. Sam Young, SHS, 3. Shots — ECM, 30; SHS, 1.

    Boys golf

    The Spartans are in third place after the opening round of the Lake Superior Conference championships Wednesday at the Cloquet Country Club.

    Hermantown is in first place with a team score of 314. Cloquet-Esko is second at 323, and the Spartans carded a team score of 345.

    Hermantown’s Dylan Kolquist took medalist honors with a 75.

    Taylor Burger was Superior’s low golfer with an 84. Scott Archambeau and Grant Sorensen were next with 89s; Dayton Podvin and Cayden Laurvick came in with 90s and Kiefer Eales carded a 92.

    The Spartans, who competed in the Rice Lake Invite Thursday, are at the Northern Quarry Invite today and Saturday.

    Lake Superior Conference Meet

    At Cloquet Country Club

    Team Results

    1. Hermantown, 314; 2. Cloquet-Esko, 323; 3. Superior, 345; 4. Ashland, 357; 5. Duluth Marshall, 364; 6. Duluth Denfeld, 373.
