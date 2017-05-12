Spartans thump Rice Lake, improve to 18-1

Mady Stariha was also 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBIs; Erin Thompson had three hits; Erika Olson doubled, singled and knocked in a run; Allie Thul singled twice, Maddy Graham singled once and Brandie Goldberg had an RBI with a sacrifice fly.

Goldberg also picked up the complete-game victory, allowing seven hits with nine strikeouts.

Dana Covey and Brooke Schelirer had two hits apiece and Johannah Hrdlicka doubled for the Warriors.

The Spartans jumped on Rice Lake right away with DeMeyer’s three-run double in the top of the first inning.

Stariha hit a two-run double and then scored on DeMeyer’s fielder’s choice in the third inning.

In Superior’s four-run fourth inning, Thul singled and scored on Olson’s double. After Thompson singled, Olson scored on Stariha’s single Thompson scored on Goldberg’s sac fly.

Rice Lake’s runs came in the first and fourth innings on Covey’s RBI single and Hrdlicka’s RBI double, respectively.

The Spartans will have their work cut out for them at Saturday’s Chippewa Falls Tournament.

The event features seven team currently ranked in Wisconsin, including the Spartans’ first opponent Kaukauna, which is ranked No. 2 with a 16-1 record.

Kaukauna's record includes 10 shutouts and its only loss was 1-0 to Oshkosh North, which is 14-0.

“Rice Lake was a big seeding game for us and help us with a higher seed for the playoffs,” SHS coach Mike Sather said. “But this weekend is also big. I think we’re going to be the only team in the tournament that isn’t ranked.”

The Spartans will then play either Chippewa Falls (13-4) or Union Grove (9-6), which are both ranked honorable mention, at 1 p.m. The Spartans’ third game is at 3 p.m.

Also in the tournament is defending state champion No. 9 Stevens Point (14-5), No. 3 Westosha Central (16-3), No. 8 Watertown (11-3) and Rice Lake (15-4), which is No. 3 in Division 2.

Superior.................................. 303 400 0 — 10 13 1

Rice Lake.............................. 100 100 0 — 2 7 2