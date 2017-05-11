Stariha’s power surge sparks Spartans

The sophomore right-hander picked up the victory on the mound, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts. She also carried a big bat with a 3-for-3 performance that included two home runs, a double and five RBIs.

“Mady had a heck of a game,” SHS coach Mike Sather said. “She did it on offense and defense. She had the two home runs, she pitched a great game and the run they scored was unearned.”

The Spartans, who finished with 10 hits, got two singles from Erin Thompson; a two-run single from Brandie Goldberg; an RBI double from Olivia Hunker; RBI singles from Maddy Graham and Hannah Thul; a single from Lanie DeMeyer and an RBI ground out from Desiree Jensen.

The win improves Superior to 17-1 overall and 3-0 in the Lake Superior Conference, just behind Hermantown, which is 5-0 in the LSC. The Spartans play at Hermantown at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

“It’s going right down to the end,” Sather said. “It’s us and Hermantown and we play next week. That will be a big game, but we have some big games before that.”

The Spartans, who played a make-up game at Rice Lake Thursday, will play three games in Saturday’s Chippewa Falls tournament.

“Rice Lake is a big seeding game for us, that could determine a real high seed if we can win that one,” Sather said. “But this weekend is also big. I think we’re going to be the only team in the tournament that isn’t ranked (in the state).”

The Spartans open against No. 2 Kaukauna (14-1) at 11 a.m. and will play either Chippewa Falls (11-4) or Union Grove (8-5) at p.m. Those two teams are honorable mention. The Spartans’ third game is at 3 p.m.

Also in the tournament are defending state champion No. 9 Stevens Point (12-5), No. 3 Westosha Central (15-2), No. 8 Watertown (11-3) and Rice Lake (15-3), which is No. 3 in Division 2.

Superior......... 014...... 33 — 11 10 1

Marshall......... 100...... 00 — 1 3 2

`

Superior defeated the Cloquet Lumberjacks 6-0 Tuesday evening at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Goldberg allowed just two hits with 1 2 strikeouts and two walks in her complete-game victory.

Josie Steen took the loss for Cloquet, allowing all six runs on six hits and three walks in four innings.

The Spartans had seven hits, led by Thompson, who doubled, singled twice, scored three runs and knocked in another run.

Allie Thul added two hits and scored two runs; Goldberg had two RBIs; DeMeyer had an RBI single; and Graham singled.

Kiana Bender doubled and Shelby Peil singled for Cloquet.

Cloquet.......... 000..... 000 0 — 0 2 1

Superior......... 103..... 020 x — 6 7 1