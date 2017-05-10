Spartan softball team is 17-1

The sophomore right-hander picked up the victory on the mound, allowing three hits with nine strikeouts. She also carried a big bat with a 3-for-3 performance that included two home runs, a double and five RBIs.

The Spartans, who finished with 10 hits, got two singles from Erin Thompson; a two-run single from Brandie Goldberg; an RBI double from Olivia Hunker; RBI singles from Maddy Graham and Hannah Thul; a single from Lanie DeMeyer and an RBI ground out from Desiree Jensen.

The Spartans, now 17-1 overall, play a make-up game at 4:30 p.m. today at Rice Lake, then play three games at the Chippewa Falls Tournament on Saturday.

Superior opens against Kaukauna at 11 a.m. then the winner or loser of the Chippewa Falls-Union Grove game at 1 p.m. The Spartans’ third game is at 3 p.m.

Superior................................... 014 33 — 11 10 1

Duluth Marshall................................... 100 00 — 1 32

Spartans 6, Cloquet 1

Superior defeated the Cloquet Lumberjacks 6-0 Tuesday evening at the NBC Spartan Sports Complex.

Goldberg allowed just two hits with 12 strikeouts and two walks in her complete-game victory.

Josie Steen took the loss for Cloquet, allowing all six runs on six hits and three walks in four innings.

The Spartans had seven hits, led by Thompson, who doubled, singled twice, scored three runs and knocked in another run.

Allie Thul added two hits and scored two runs; Goldberg had two RBIs; DeMeyer had an RBI single; and Graham singled.

Kiana Bender doubled and Shelby Peil singled for Cloquet.

Cloquet................................... 000 000 0 — 0 2 1

Superior.................................. 103 020 x — 6 7 1