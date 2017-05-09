SHS baseball and softball teams win at home

Baseball

The Spartan baseball team defeated the Proctor Rails 4-3.

Brandon Wing was the winning pitcher, allowing two hits in five scoreless innings with four strikeouts and two walks.

Wing also knocked in what turned out to be the game-winning run when his infield RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning gave the Spartans a 4-0 lead.

Justin Reinkall worked out of jams in the sixth and seventh innings to pick up the save.

Reinkall struck out two batters in a sixth inning that saw the Spartan commit two errors.

The Rails then made things interesting with three runs in the top of the seventh inning.

Reinkall struck out two of the first four batters in the inning, but a bases-loaded walk was followed by a two-run double by John Aase to bring the Rails within 4-3.

Reinkall walked another batter to load the bases, but then ended the game with a ground out.

The Spartans’ first three runs came on a two-run single by Gunner Johnson in the second inning, and a sac fly by Reinkall in the third.

The only other hit Superior managed was Dominic D’Auria’s lead-off infield single in the sixth inning. D’Auria went on to steal second, move to third on Drake Smarzia’s ground out and score the winning run on Wing’s hit.

Mason Flick took the complete-game loss for the Rails. He allowed three hits with three strikeouts and one walk.

Proctor 000 000 3 -- 3 5 3

Superior 021 001 `x -- 4 3 2

Softball

The Spartans improved to 16-1 with their win over Cloquet.

Brandie Goldberg struck out 12 batters in the complete-game victory.

Erin Thompson had three hits and an RBI for Superior. Allie Thul also had two hits and Goldberg and Lanie DeMeyer had RBIs.

Cloquet 000 000 0 -- 0 2 2

Superior 103 020 x -- 6 7 1