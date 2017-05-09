SHS girls go 1-1 at Wausau tournament

Erin Walpole scored all four goals in Superior’s win, with assists going to Josie Manning, Ashley Welsh, Sophie Kintop and Niya Wilson.

Sam Young finished with six saves for the Spartans, who had 15 shots on the East goal.

The game against Wausau West was a tale of two halves.

The Warriors scored their three goals in the opening 14 minutes with a strong wind at their backs.

The Spartans took advantage of the wind in the second half with Welsh scoring at 44:30, and Walpole scoring in the 75th minute. Wilson and Kintop assisted on the goals, respectively.

“Wausau West then went into defensive mode,” SHS coach Len Albrecht said. “They dropped additional players back on defense and we weren’t able to penetrate their defense in the final minutes of the game.”

Young had 19 saves.

The Spartans suffered their fourth straight shutout Thursday with a 3-0 loss at Eau Claire North.

Laura Swenson, Mariah Kent and Lauren Tietz scored for the Huskies (7-3-1, 5-2-1 Big Rivers Conference) and Derica Ohms had six saves.

The Spartans got 12 saves from Young.

The Spartans (3-7) host Eau Claire Memorial today and play at Hudson Thursday. Both games begin at 5 p.m.

SPARTAN SPIN: The Spartans are still playing without last year’s all-conference players Kennedy Grimstad and Maija Kittelson, along with senior Jessica Burgaller. Things got worse for Superior when Ailey Rude suffered a hip injury against Wausau East.

Superior......................... 0 0 — 0

Eau Claire North.............. 0 3 — 3

First Half — No scoring.

Second Half — 1. Laura Swenson (Kelsey Kitzrow), 50th minute. 2. Mariah Kent (Kate Klauck), 51st minute. 3. Lauren Tietz (Sydnie Steinmetz), 55th minute.

Saves: Sam Young, SHS, 12. Derica Ohms, ECN, 6.