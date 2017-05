Jay Viggiano rapped his second hit of the day to drive in Ray Nygard from third base and hand the Superior Senior High School Spartans a 1-0 nine-inning win over Robbinsdale Cooper (Minn.). Rollie Edman pitched a masterful game, scattering five hits and fanning nine batters to improve to 3-1. The Spartans’ overall record improved to 5-2. (1967)