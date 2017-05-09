Near perfect

Wing and Reinkall faced the minimum 21 batters in the victory.

The only blemish was a first-inning single by Peter Hansen, who was then thrown out attempting to steal second base by catcher C.J. Fortune.

Wing and Reinkall went on to retire the next 19 batters as the Spartans improved to 3-0 in the Lake Superior Conference.

Wing pitched the first four innings, allowing the hit with two strikeouts. Reinkall struck out three batters over the final three innings.

“We got great pitching, good defense and timely hitting against a very good team,” SHS coach Don Dembroski said.

Superior had six hits, including two singles by Connor Fonger and one each from Reinkall, Ben Rhodes, Isaac Rios and Judd Erickson.

Three of Superior’s runs came in the sixth inning.

Fonger led off the inning with a single, stole second and scored on Rhodes’ single. Reinkall, who was hit by a pitch, scored on Rios’ single, and Rhodes scored when Erickson reached base on an error.

The Spartans added an insurance run in the seventh when Fonger reached base on an error, stole second and scored on Reinkall’s single.

The Spartans fell to 5-7 overall with losses of 5-0 and 3-2 Saturday at Menomonie.

Superior had just three hits in the opener, singles by Drake Samarzia, Devin Samarzia and Fortune.

Gunner Johnson took the loss, allowing four runs with five strikeouts and one walk in 4.2 innings. Drake Samarzia allowed two hits with one walk and one strikeout over the final 1.1 innings.

Brenner doubled home two runs, and K. Schultz doubled and singled for the Mustangs.

In the second game, Menomonie took a 2-0 lead in the first inning and the eventual game-winning run came in the fifth frame.

Superior’s first run came in the third inning when Dominic D’Auria singled and scored on Fortune’s single.

Reinkall doubled and scored on a double steal with Johnson in the sixth inning.

Mason Moen, Drake Samarzia and Fortune pitched for the Spartans, allowing eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk.

Superior also got a triple and double from Ben Rhodes, and singles from Johnson and Reinkall.

For Menomonie, Jace Kressin hit an RBI double; Sabeklo had an RBI single; and Jace Labuda and Sam Schleichert had two hits each.

The Spartans host Proctor at 4:30 p.m. today and host Eau Claire Memorial in a doubleheader at 11 a.m. Saturday.

SPARTAN SPIN: The Spartan JV improved to 8-3 with wins of 10-5 and 9-2 over Menomonie. Isaac Rios started the first game and pitched four innings allowing two runs on one hit and four walks while striking out eight. Derek Fender and Austin LeJeune pitched in relief. Joe Barker had three of the Spartans’ eight hits. David Fender started the second game, allowing one run on four hits while striking out three and walking one in four innings. Barker pitched three innings in relief. The Spartans had nine hits with Jakob Holmlund leading the way with a double and single.

Superior.................... 000 003 1 — 4 6 0

Duluth Marshall......... 000 000 0 — 0 1 2

Saturday Game 1

Superior.................... 000 000 0 — 0 3 2

Menomonie............... 000 050 x — 5 6 2

Saturday Game 2

Superior.................... 001 001 0 — 2 7 2

Menomonie............... 200 010 x — 3 8 0