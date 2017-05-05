Wing and Reinkall faced the minimum 21 batters in the victory.

The only blemish on their line was a first-inning single by Peter Hansen, who was promptly thrown out attempting to steal second base by catcher C.J. Fortune.

Wing and Reinkall went on to retire the next 19 batters as the Spartans improved to 5-5 overall and 3-0 in the Lake Superior Conference.

Wing pitched the first four innings, allowing the hit with two strikeouts. Reinkall struck out three batters over the final three innings.

“We got great pitching, good defense and timely hitting against a good team,” SHS coach Don Dembroski said.

Superior had six hits, including two singles by Connor Fonger and one single each from Reinkall, Ben Rhodes, Isaac Rios and Judd Erickson.

Three of Superior’s runs came in the sixth inning.

Fonger led off the inning with a single, stole second and scored on Rhodes’ single. Reinkall, who was hit by a pitch, scored on Rios’ single, and Rhodes scored when Erickson reached base on an error.

The Spartans added an insurance run in the seventh when Fonger reached base on an error, stole second and scored on Reinkall’s single.

The Spartans play two games at Menomonie at 11 a.m. Saturday and host Proctor at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Superior.................................. 000 003 1 — 4 6 0

Duluth Marshall.................... 000 000 0 — 0 1 2

Boys Tennis

The Spartans lost 5-2 at Cloquet Thursday evening.

Jack Androsky and Kaleb Ullan picked up wins for the Spartans.

Androsky defeated Cloquet’s Drew Doesken (6-4, 6-1) at No. 3 singles, and Kaleb Ullan won the No. 4 singles match over Harlan Foster (7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-2).

The Spartans host Cloquet at 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 5, Superior 2

Peter Tomhave, CEC, def. Min June Jang 6-1, 6-2

Daniel Stevens, CEC, def. Reed Rehnstrand 6-1, 6-1

Jack Androsky, S, def. Drew Doesken 6-4, 6-1

Kaleb Ullan, S, def. Harlan Foster 7-6 (7-3), 3-6, 6-2

Doubles

Kobe Kadelbach/Dennis Genereau, CEC, def. Alex Beebe/Caden Welch 6-3, 6-0

Landon Langenbrunner/Kade Bender, CEC, def. Gabe Anderson/Luke Wessberg 6-2, 6-2

Bryan Broten/Cal Pertler, CEC, def. Quin Dahl/Justin Hase 6-2, 6-4

Girls Soccer

The Spartans lost 3-0 at Eau Claire North Thursday.

All three Huskie goals came in the second half — one each by Laura Swenson, Mariah Kent and Lauren Tietz.

The Spartans, who opened the season with a 1-0 win over North at home, got 12 saves from Sam Young.

Derica Ohms had six saves for the Huskies (7-3-1 overall, 5-2-1 Big River Conference).

The Spartans (2-6) will play two games in the Wausau West Tournament Saturday then host Eau Claire Memorial at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Superior.................................... 0 0 — 0

Eau Claire North.................... 0 3 — 3

First Half — No scoring.

Second Half — 1. Laura Swenson (Kelsey Kitzrow), 50th minute. 2. Mariah Kent (Kate Klauck), 51st minute. 3. Lauren Tietz (Sydnie Steinmetz), 55th minute.

Saves: Sam Young, SHS, 12. Derica Ohms, ECN, 6.