SHS spring athletic athlete/parent orientation meeting is Monday
All Superior High School students in grades 9-12 interested in participating in a spring athletic program, and their parents, should attend an orientation meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 6 in the SHS Performing Arts Center.
Information presented at this meeting includes required forms and paper work for participation, code of conduct, drug testing and participation policies, fundraising and participation fees.
All athletes must have a current physical on file with the school before they are allowed to try-out for a team.
Athletes and their parents will also meet with the head coach of their interested spring sport to discuss preparations for the upcoming season.
Spring sports start dates are: boys and girls track Monday; softball March 13; girls soccer and baseball, March 20; and boys golf and tennis, March 27.
For more information contact Ray Kosey at 715-394-8720 (ext. 149) or email ray.kosey@superior.k12.wi.us.