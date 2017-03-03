Information presented at this meeting includes required forms and paper work for participation, code of conduct, drug testing and participation policies, fundraising and participation fees.

All athletes must have a current physical on file with the school before they are allowed to try-out for a team.

Athletes and their parents will also meet with the head coach of their interested spring sport to discuss preparations for the upcoming season.

Spring sports start dates are: boys and girls track Monday; softball March 13; girls soccer and baseball, March 20; and boys golf and tennis, March 27.

For more information contact Ray Kosey at 715-394-8720 (ext. 149) or email ray.kosey@superior.k12.wi.us.