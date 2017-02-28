SHS Round-up: Peterson up for state award

Other finalists are Morgan Zirbel, Bay Area; Charlotte Akervik, Eau Claire-Altoona; Drew Deanovich, Fond du Lac; and Anna Wilgren, Hudson.

Peterson, along with teammates Sam and Addie Young were also named to the Lake Superior All-Conference team.

Peterson and Sam Young, both seniors, were first-team selections, while Addie Young, a junior, is on the second team.

Girls basketball

The season ended for the Spartans with a 68-31 loss Friday night at Hudson.

Natalie Olson led the Spartans with 11 points. Chloe Kintop was next with seven points.

Hudson, the No. 1 seed, went on to lose to No. 4 Chippewa Falls 50-42 in Saturday’s regional final.

Superior........................ 21 10 — 31

Hudson......................... 48 20 — 68

Superior — Chloe Kintop 7, Niya Wilson 1, Natalie Olson 11, Madison Newman 3, Ellie Leadstrom 5, Nicole Hendry 2, Erika Olson 2. Totals 10 9-14 31.

3-point goals — Kintop, N. Olson.

Hudson — Lexi Jonas 19, Lexi LeFever 2, Ty Huber 2, Kayla Gertschen 8, Kylee Christiansen 15, Shayla Wallin 10, Ashley Juza 12. Totals 27 10-15 68.

3-point goals — Jonas 4.

Gymnastics

The season came to an end for the Spartan gymnasts with an eighth-place finish at the Division 1 sectional meet Saturday in Chippewa Falls.

The host Cardinals won the team title with a score of 134.725, narrowly beating out runner-up Stevens Point with 134.525 points.

HOF nominations

The Superior Athletic and Academic Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the induction class of 2017.

Athletic categories include coaching achievement, individual athletic accomplishment and team accomplishment.

Nominations are due Friday.

For nomination forms go to http://superiorhigh.superior.schoolfusion.us and click on community.

For more information contact SHS activities director Ray Kosey my email at ray.kosey@superior.k12.wi.us.