Superior blanked at Hudson (updated)

Hudson (24-2-1) will play Eau Claire Memorial in one state tournament quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Old Abes advanced to state with a 4-2 win over Chippewa Falls.

Superior’s season ends with a 12-13-2 record.

Anthony Howard picked up the shutout for the Raiders, who outshot the Spartans 46-13. Caden Welch had 39 saves for the Spartans.

Hudson got two goals and an assist apiece from Dan Lienemann and Cole Danielson. Aaron Grounds added a goal and three assists; Chase Blackmun had a goal and two assists; and Issah Bewell scored a goal.

Both teams had goals disallowed in the first period.

The Spartans thought they took a 1-0 lead 36 seconds into the game when, during a delayed penalty on Superior, a Hudson player passed the puck back to the point and it eventually went the length of the ice into an empty net. Hudson’s goal was left empty when Howard was leaving the ice for an extra attacker.

After a brief discussion between the referees the goal was waved off.

“Under rule it should have been a goal for us since we didn’t touch the puck at any point,” SHS coach Jason Kalin said. “The officials told me that you cannot score a goal under a delayed call, I disagreed emphatically and asked that they conference. After their conference they still agreed that it was not a goal. Of course, we were extremely upset that the game had taken a dramatic turn in Hudson’s favor because we were now killing a penalty for five minutes and it should’ve been 1-0 in our favor.

“The officials admitted to us at the conclusion of the second period that they had interpreted the rule incorrectly and it should have been a goal, but of course, there was no way to go back and fix it at this point.”

The Spartans killed off the major penalty, but the Raiders eventually took a 1-0 lead at 12:55 when Lienemann put home his own rebound with assists from Grounds and Grady Gornick.

A minute later Superior’s Cayden Laurvick got behind the Hudson defense, but his shot went wide.

After a second major penalty on Superior, Hudson appeared to take a 2-0 lead when Blackmun got the puck past Welch. But that goal was called off because of a player in the crease.

With the penalty carrying over into the second period, Hudson took a 2-0 lead on Cole Danielson’s goal at the 2:49 mark.

One minute into a Spartan holding penalty the Raiders made it 3-0 when Lienenmann scored on a wrist shot, and it went to 4-0 on Danielson’s second goal with 1:50 left in the second period.

Grounds’ 27th goal of the season came 3:04 into the third period, Bewell scored 1:46 later, and Blackmun completed the scoring with 10:12 remaining.

“We needed to play a perfect game and our goalie to be the best player on the ice in order to beat Hudson,” Kalin said. “We took too many penalties and we also lost our entire first line to injury and penalties midway through the game, which made it hard to match up.

“But Hudson was definitely the better team on Saturday. What will most likely be talked about were the penalties we took and the controversial call, but ultimately, Hudson beat us because they stayed disciplined, followed their game plan and capitalized on our mistakes.”

Seniors playing their final game for the Spartans were T.J. LaFlamme, Brock Gilbertson, Tanner Sterling, Braden LaPorte and Brendan Crayne.

“It’s always difficult to say good-bye to your seniors, especially when you’ve known them since they were squirts and peewees,” Kalin said. “In the end, those boys need to realize their contributions to our program will be cherished and talked about forever.

“We have a motto in our school, ‘Once a Spartan, always a Spartan.’ We can’t thank the seniors enough for their efforts and dedication to the Spartan tradition.”

SPARTAN SPIN: LaPorte is a finalist for the Davis Drewiske Award, which is given to the top defenseman in Wisconsin.

Superior......................... 0 0 0 — 0

Hudson.......................... 1 3 3 — 7

First Period — 1. Dan Lienemann 11 (Aaron Grounds, Grady Gornick), 12:55.

Penalties — Tucker Stamper, SHS (checking from behind major), 0:36. Stamper, SHS (checking from behind major), 15:30.

Second Period — 2. Cole Danielson 11 (Grounds), 2:49 (pp). 3. Lienemann 12 (Chase Blackmun, Grounds), 11:27 (pp). 4. Danielson 12 (Blackmun), 15:10.

Penalties — Ben Lundeen (roughing), H, 4:41. Braden LaPorte, SHS (holding), 10:27. Max Plunkett, SHS (roughing), 17:00. Plunkett, SHS (10-minute misconduct), 17:00.

Third Period — 5. Grounds 27 (Lienemann), 3:04. 6. Issah Bewell 3 (Danielson), 4:50. 7. Blackmun 15, 6:48.

Penalties — Anthony Howard (delay of game), 11:36. Bennett Schrank, H (slashing), 14:44.

Saves — Caden Welch, SHS, 18-16-5—39. Anthony Howard, Hudson, 2-5-6—13.