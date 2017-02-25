Superior blanked at Hudson

Hudson (24-2-1) will play Eau Claire Memorial in one state tournament quarterfinal game at 5 p.m. Thursday. The Old Abes advanced to state with a 4-2 win over Chippewa Falls.

Superior’s season ends with a 12-13-2 record.

Hudson outshot Superior 47-13.

Anthony Howard picked up the shutout for the Raiders, who outshot the Spartans 47-13. Caden Welch had 40 saves for the Spartans.

Hudson got two goals and an assist apiece from Dan Lienemann and Cole Danielson. Aaron Grounds added a goal and three assists; Chase Blackmun had a goal and two assists; and Issah Bewell scored a goal.

Both teams had goals disallowed in the first period.

The Spartans seemed to take a 1-0 lead 36 seconds into the game when, during a delayed penalty on Superior, a Hudson player passed the puck back and it eventually went the length of the ice into an empty net. Hudson’s goal was left empty when Howard was leaving the ice for an extra attacker.

After a brief discussion between the referees, it was ruled that the puck was touched by a Spartan player and the goal was waved off.

Instead of taking the early lead, Superior’s Tucker Stamper was given a 5-minute major penalty on the play.

The Spartans successfully killed off the penalty, but the Raiders eventually took a 1-0 lead at 12:55 when Lienemann put home his own rebound with assists from Grounds and Grady Gornick.

A minute later Superior’s Cayden Laurvick got behind the Hudson defense, but his shot went wide.

After a second major penalty (checking from behind) on Stamper, Hudson appeared to take a 2-0 lead when Blackmun got the puck past Welch. But that goal was called off because of a player in the crease.

Hudson took a 2-0 lead on Cole Danielson’s power-play goal 2:49 into the second period.

One minute into a Braden LaPorte holding penalty the Raiders took a 3-0 lead when Lienenmann scored on a wrist shot.

Danielson’s second goal gave Hudson at 4-0 lead with 1:50 left in the second period.

Grounds’ 27th goal of the season came 3:04 into the third period; Bewell scored 1:46 later and Blackmun completed the scoring with 10:12 remaining.

SPARTAN SPIN: LaPorte is a finalist for the Davis Drewiske Award, which is given to the top defenseman in Wisconsin. Other finalists are Elijah Tormala, Arrowhead; Dawson Schwengler, Eau Claire Memorial; Chase Blackmun, Hudson; and Kellen Theraldson, Wausau West. The winner will be announced during the state tournament. … The Raiders have won 14 of their last 15 games with the only blemish a 1-1 overtime tie with Superior on Jan. 24. … Besides the 1-1 tie with Superior, the only blemishes on Hudson’s schedule are a 4-3 loss to Eau Claire Memorial and a 2-1 loss to Minneapolis. Their record also includes a 3-2 win over Superior on Jan. 21.

Superior.................................... 0 0 0 — 0

Hudson..................................... 1 3 3 — 7

First Period — 1. H, Dan Lienemann 11 (Aaron Grounds, Grady Gornick), 12:55.

Penalties — Tucker Stamper, SHS (major penalty), 0:36. Stamper, SHS (check from behind major), 15:30. Stamper, SHS (game misconduct), 17:00.

Second Period — 2. H, Cole Danielson 11 (Grounds), 2:49 (pp). 3. H, Lienemann 12 (Chase Blackmun, Grounds), 11:27 (pp). 4. H, Danielson 12 (Blackmun), 15:10.

Penalties — Ben Lundeen, H, 4:41. Braden LaPorte, SHS (holding), 10:27. Max Plunkett, SHS (roughing), 17:00. Plunkett, SHS (10-minute misconduct), 17:00.

Third Period — 5. H, Grounds 27 (Lienemann), 3:04. 6. H, Issah Bewell 3 (Danielson), 4:50. 7. H, Blackmun 15, 6:48.

Penalties — Craig Cernohous, H. Bennett Schrank, H (slashing), 14:44.

Saves — Caden Welch, SHS, 18-16-6—40. Anthony Howard, Hudson, 2-5-6—13.