SHS boys win third straight LSC title

The Spartans (9-13 overall), who won this year’s LSC title with a 6-1 record, were a perfect 9-0 the past two seasons.

The only loss during that stretch came this season with a 55-53 to Duluth Denfeld at home on Feb. 2.

Ashland took a 29-28 halftime lead on Superior Tuesday night, but the Spartans had a 35-23 advantage in the second half, thanks in part to 9-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line.

Superior was just 3-of-9 on free throws in the first half.

Aaron O’Shaughnessy led the Spartans with 20 points, which included four 3-pointers. Blake Graskey added 17 points and Justin Reinkall had nine.

Jordan Brennen led Ashland (7-14, 3-3) with a game-high 26 points, which included all three of the Oredockers’ 3-point baskets.

Superior is the No. 15 seed for the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and will play at No. 2 Stevens Point (17-4) at 7 p.m. March 3.

Superior had its last two years end at the hands of the Panthers.

Stevens Point defeated Superior 68-28 in last year’s sectional semifinal and 52-21 in the 2015 sectional final.

Spartan seniors playing their final home game Tuesday were Reinkall, O’Shaughnessy, Keith Montgomery, Nate Tunell and Graskey.

Ashland.................................... 29 23 — 52

Superior................................... 28 35 — 63

Ashland — Kyle Klobucher 1, Jordan Brennan 26, Ethan Graff 2, Dakota Craig 8, Talon Day 10 Joey Davidson 2, Tyler Van Vlack. Totals 21 7-12 52.

3-point goals — Brennan 3.

Superior — Justin Reinkall 9, Mason Ackley 3, Aaron O'Shaughnessy 20, Keith Montgomery 4, Corey Sanders 3, Xavier Patterson 4, Nate Tunell 4, Blake Graskey 17. Totals 23 12-20 63.

3-point goals — O'Shaughnessy 4, Tunell.