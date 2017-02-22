Search
    SHS boys win third straight LSC title

    By Superior Telegram Today at 10:00 a.m.

    The Superior High School boys basketball team wrapped up its season on a high note.

    Not only did the Spartans defeat the Ashland Oredockers 63-52, but they clinched their third straight Lake Superior Conference championship in the process.

    The Spartans (9-13 overall), who won this year’s LSC title with a 6-1 record, were a perfect 9-0 the past two seasons.

    The only loss during that stretch came this season with a 55-53 to Duluth Denfeld at home on Feb. 2.

    Ashland took a 29-28 halftime lead on Superior Tuesday night, but the Spartans had a 35-23 advantage in the second half, thanks in part to 9-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line.

    Superior was just 3-of-9 on free throws in the first half.

    Aaron O’Shaughnessy led the Spartans with 20 points, which included four 3-pointers. Blake Graskey added 17 points and Justin Reinkall had nine.

    Jordan Brennen led Ashland (7-14, 3-3) with a game-high 26 points, which included all three of the Oredockers’ 3-point baskets.

    Superior is the No. 15 seed for the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and will play at No. 2 Stevens Point (17-4) at 7 p.m. March 3.

    Superior had its last two years end at the hands of the Panthers.

    Stevens Point defeated Superior 68-28 in last year’s sectional semifinal and 52-21 in the 2015 sectional final.

    Spartan seniors playing their final home game Tuesday were Reinkall, O’Shaughnessy, Keith Montgomery, Nate Tunell and Graskey.

    Ashland.................................... 29        23         —         52

    Superior................................... 28        35         —         63

    Ashland — Kyle Klobucher 1, Jordan Brennan 26, Ethan Graff 2, Dakota Craig 8, Talon Day 10 Joey Davidson 2, Tyler Van Vlack. Totals 21 7-12 52.

    3-point goals — Brennan 3.

    Superior — Justin Reinkall 9, Mason Ackley 3, Aaron O'Shaughnessy 20, Keith Montgomery 4, Corey Sanders 3, Xavier Patterson 4, Nate Tunell 4, Blake Graskey 17. Totals 23 12-20 63.

    3-point goals — O'Shaughnessy 4, Tunell.

