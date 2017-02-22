SHS boys win third straight LSC title
The Superior High School boys basketball team wrapped up its season on a high note.
Not only did the Spartans defeat the Ashland Oredockers 63-52, but they clinched their third straight Lake Superior Conference championship in the process.
The Spartans (9-13 overall), who won this year’s LSC title with a 6-1 record, were a perfect 9-0 the past two seasons.
The only loss during that stretch came this season with a 55-53 to Duluth Denfeld at home on Feb. 2.
Ashland took a 29-28 halftime lead on Superior Tuesday night, but the Spartans had a 35-23 advantage in the second half, thanks in part to 9-of-11 shooting from the free-throw line.
Superior was just 3-of-9 on free throws in the first half.
Aaron O’Shaughnessy led the Spartans with 20 points, which included four 3-pointers. Blake Graskey added 17 points and Justin Reinkall had nine.
Jordan Brennen led Ashland (7-14, 3-3) with a game-high 26 points, which included all three of the Oredockers’ 3-point baskets.
Superior is the No. 15 seed for the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and will play at No. 2 Stevens Point (17-4) at 7 p.m. March 3.
Superior had its last two years end at the hands of the Panthers.
Stevens Point defeated Superior 68-28 in last year’s sectional semifinal and 52-21 in the 2015 sectional final.
Spartan seniors playing their final home game Tuesday were Reinkall, O’Shaughnessy, Keith Montgomery, Nate Tunell and Graskey.
Ashland.................................... 29 23 — 52
Superior................................... 28 35 — 63
Ashland — Kyle Klobucher 1, Jordan Brennan 26, Ethan Graff 2, Dakota Craig 8, Talon Day 10 Joey Davidson 2, Tyler Van Vlack. Totals 21 7-12 52.
3-point goals — Brennan 3.
Superior — Justin Reinkall 9, Mason Ackley 3, Aaron O'Shaughnessy 20, Keith Montgomery 4, Corey Sanders 3, Xavier Patterson 4, Nate Tunell 4, Blake Graskey 17. Totals 23 12-20 63.
3-point goals — O'Shaughnessy 4, Tunell.