Spartans advance to sectional final

Standing in the way of the Spartans’ record 38th trip to Madison are the Hudson Raiders, who are ranked No. 1 in the state with a record of 23-2-1.

The Raiders have won 13 of their last 14 games with the only blemish a 1-1 overtime tie with Superior on Jan. 24.

Hudson’s path to Saturday’s sectional championship game at John Gornick Arena in Hudson includes wins of 13-0 over Amery and 10-0 over Somerset.

The Spartans, who opened the playoffs with an 8-0 win over the Northwest Icemen, took a 3-1 lead over New Richmond in the first period.

Max Plunkett and Tyler Nelson scored the first two goals on identical plays that included behind-the-net passes.

Tucker Stamper set up Plunkett’s 13th goal of the season at 7:52, and Taylor Burger assisted on Nelson’s eighth tally of the year two minutes later.

Max Curtis helped set up the first goal with a pass to Stamper from the corner. Blake Nelson got his sixth assist on Nelson’s goal.

New Richmond cut the lead in half with a similar goal as Nick Johnson, who was behind SHS goaltender Caden Welch, fed the puck out front to Dane Swanda, who scored his eighth goal at 11:09.

Just when it seemed like the opening period would come to an end, New Richmond was called for icing with 6.7 seconds on the clock, which led to a face off to the left of the Tiger goal.

Stamper’s slap shot off the faceoff was stopped by Tiger goaltender Jake Erickson, but the rebound went to Grant Sorensen, who whacked the puck home with 4.1 seconds showing.

The Tigers scored the only goal of the second period when Brady Werner scored after Blake Kretovics won an offensive face off at 4:09.

A couple of unassisted goals in the third period helped the Spartans seal the victory and improve to 12-12-2 on the season.

Trevor Dalbec scored off his own rebound at 2:28, and senior captain Braden LaPorte celebrated his 18th birthday with his fifth goal with 5:29 remaining.

Dalbec’s scoring play started with his shot from the top of the left circle. The sophomore made his way toward the net, found the puck laying in the middle of a bunch of players and put it home for his seventh goal of the year.

LaPorte’s tally came when his slow shot from the left point snuck through traffic and then between Erickson’s legs.

Welch picked up the win in goal with 15 saves. Erickson had 24 saves for the Tigers, whose season ends with an 18-8 record.

SPARTAN SPIN: Saturday’s game at Hudson is at 2 p.m. … The game will be carried live on WNXR 107.3 FM and www.wnxrfm.com.

New Richmond...................... 1 1 0 — 2

Superior.................................... 3 0 2 — 5

First Period – 1. SHS, Max Plunkett 13 (Tucker Stamper 4, Max Curtis 3), 7:52. 2. SHS, Tyler Nelson 8 (Taylor Burger 16, Blake Hanson 6), 9:56. 3. NR, Dane Swanda 8 (Nick Johnson 18), 11:09. Grant Sorensen 6 (Tucker Stamper 5), 16:56.

Second Period – 5. NR, Brady Werner 7 (Blake Kretovics 14), 4:09.

Penalties – Tucker Stamper, SHS (tripping), 8:16. Stamper, SHS (high sticking), 14:39.

Third Period – 6. SHS, Trevor Dalbec 7, 2:28. 7. SHS, Braden LaPorte 5, 11:31.

Penalties – Kretovics, NR (tripping), 3:26. T.J. LaFlamme, SHS (cross check), 6:24. Johnson, NR (interference), 12:44.

Saves – Jake Erickson, NR, 12-5-7—24. Caden Welch, SHS, 3-5-7—15.