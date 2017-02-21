Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    SHS Hall of Fame seeks nominations

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:15 a.m.

    The Superior Athletic and Academic Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the induction class of 2017.

    Athletic categories include coaching achievement, individual athletic accomplishment and team accomplishment.

    Academic nomination categories include individual/team achievement, advisor achievement, lifetime contribution and lifetime achievement.

    Nominations are due March 3.

    For nomination forms go to http://superiorhigh.superior.schoolfusion.us and click on community.

    Explore related topics:sportsSpartanssuperior preps
    Advertisement
    randomness