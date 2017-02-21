McClure pinned Rhinelander’s Eric Grulke, but then was pinned by Marshfield’s Anthony Kanable and Menomonie’s Sam Skillings in the third-place match.

“Brandon had a great season with 32 wins and he came up with some big pins for us in the season to help us get a few wins,” SHS coach Bob Coleman said. “He never quits.”

Other Spartans competing at sectionals were Jack Androsky, Caden Stone, Logan Stone, Joe Carter, Oscar Flaherty and Dylan Lowney.

“This was a fun season and a positive experience for all,” Coleman said. “Our wrestlers said they want to be a family that depends on each other and wrestle with intensity. It was fun working with them to reach those goals.

“It was 30 guys in that wrestling room working with each other very hard to help each other reach their goals. They need to be commended for their effort and commitment to their goals. Nice job Spartans.”

Superior’s Results

120 — Jack Androsky: lost by major decision to Tyler Olson, Rhinelander, 9-0.

126 — Caden Stone: pinned by Thomas Severson, D.C. Everest, 1:10.

132 — Logan Stone: lost by major decision to Wyler Lubeck, Wis. Rapids, 9-1.

138 — Brandon McClure, fourth place with 8 points: pinned Eric Grulke, Rhinelander, 3:11; pinned by Anthony Kanable, Marshfield, 3:57; pinned by Sam Skillings, Menomonie, 1:59.

170 — Joe Carter: pinned by Nathan White, D.C. Everest, 0:41.

220 — Oscar Flaherty: lost by sudden victory to Sam Bauman, Marshfield, 8-6.

285 — Dylan Lowney: pinned by Noah Bolling, Merrill, 1:06.

Girls hockey

The season ended for the Spartans with an 8-4 loss to the Eau Claire-Altoona Stars in a WIAA playoff game Thursday night at the Hobbs Ice Center.

After a scoreless first period, the Stars built a 6-0 lead on the strength of three goals and an assist from Abigail Stow.

The Spartans got on the board when Alee Milinkovich-Gray and Addie Young scored 33 seconds apart midway through the third period.

After the Stars took a 7-2 lead, Emma Peterson scored twice within a span of 58 seconds.

Eau Claire finished the scoring with Brooklynn Arbs’ power-play goal with 18 seconds remaining.

Autumn Siers finished with 43 saves for Superior. Annamarie Holtz had 23 saves for the Stars.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior finishes the season with an overall record of 12-14. … SHS seniors playing their final game were Peterson, Sam Young and Samantha Franta. … Peterson leaves as Superior’s unofficial all-time leading scorer with 140 goals and 92 assists for 232 points. … Sam Young is the second all-time leading scorer with 90 goals and 73 assists for 163 points.

Superior......................... 0 0 4 — 4

Eau Claire....................... 0 3 5 — 8

Second Period — 1. EC, Abigail Stow, 8:16 (pp). 2. EC, Stow (Ava Kison), 10:23. 3. EC, Cameron Carmody, 10:37.

Third Period — 4. EC, Stow, 0:54 (sh). 5. EC, Carmody (Stow), 5:17. 6. EC, Abby Jochimsen (Lauren Carmody), 5:20. 7. SHS, Alee Milinkovich-Gray (Sam Young, Addie Young), 9:25. 8. SHS, A. Young, 9:58. 9. EC, Kison (Stow), 12:23. 10. SHS, Emma Peterson (S. Young, A. Young), 12:46. 11. SHS, Peterson, 13:44. 12. EC, Brooklynn Arbs, 16:42 (pp).

Saves — Autumn Siers, SHS, 17-14-12—43. Annamarie Holtz, EC, 6-11-6—23.

Girls basketball

The Spartans wrapped up their regular season with a 55-16 win Friday night at Duluth Denfeld.

Superior, the No. 8 seed for the WIAA Division I tournament, plays at No. 1 Hudson at 7 p.m. Friday. The winner will play either Marshfield or Chippewa Falls Saturday.

The Spartans, who held Denfeld to just four first-quarter points, were led by Madison Newman’s 10 points. Ellie Leadstrom added nine points and Madisen Myer had eight.

Superior........................ 29 26 — 55

Duluth Denfeld................ 4 12 — 16

Superior — Madison Newman 10, Ellie Leadstrom 9, Madisen Myer 8, Hannah Kolanczyk 5, Chloe Kintop 2, Niya Wilson 7, Natalie Olson 4, Lexi Jensen 2, Erika Olson 1, Daisy White 5, Emily Hunter 2. Totals 19 10-15 55.

3-point goals — Wilson, Newman 2, Leadstrom, Myer 2, Kolanczyk.

Duluth Denfeld — Stephanie Ferguson 3, Gianna Torres 9, Taylor Starr 1, Elizabeth Emmel 3. Totals 6 2-8 16.

3-point goals — Torres, Emmel.

Gymnastics

The Spartans finished with 41.425 points at Friday’s Big Rivers Conference meet at Hudson.

River Falls finished in first place with 138.2250 points.

Up next for the Spartans is the WIAA regional meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at Chippewa Falls.

BRC Championships

1 River Falls, 138.225; 2. Menomonie, 133.925; 3. Eau Claire, 131.625; 4. Hudson, 130.125; 5. Chippewa Falls, 129.075; 6. Rice Lake, 123.25; 7. Superior, 41.425.

Boys basketball

The Spartans (8-13) wrap up their regular season by hosting Ashland at 7 tonight.

Superior is the No. 15 seed for the WIAA Division 1 playoffs and will play at No. 2 Stevens Point (17-4) at 7 p.m. March 3.

Superior had its last two years end at the hands of the Panthers.

Stevens Point defeated Superior 68-28 in last year’s sectional semifinal and 52-21 in the 2015 sectional final.

Spartan seniors playing their final home game will be Justin Reinkall, Aaron O’Shaughnessy, Keith Montgomery, Nate Tunell and Blake Graskey.