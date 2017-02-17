Season ends for Spartan girls

After a scoreless first period, the Stars built a 6-0 lead on the strength of three goals and an assist from Abigail Stow.

The Spartans got on the board when Alee Milinkovich-Gray and Addie Young scored 33 seconds apart midway through the third period.

After the Stars took a 7-2 lead on a goal by Ava Kison, Emma Peterson scored twice within a span of 58 seconds.

Eau Claire finished the scoring with Brooklynn Arbs’ power-play goal with 18 seconds remaining.

Autumn Siers finished with 43 saves for Superior. Annamarie Holtz had 23 saves for the Stars.

Eau Claire now plays at Hayward in a sectional semifinal game on Tuesday. The Hurricanes, the defending state champions, advanced with a 10-0 win over Chippewa Falls.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior finishes the season with an overall record of 12-14. … Seniors playing their final game for the Spartans were Peterson, Sam Young and Samantha Franta. … Peterson leaves as Superior’s unofficial all-time leading scorer with 140 goals and 92 assists for 232 points. … Sam Young is the second all-time leading scorer with 90 goals and 73 assists for 163 points. …

Superior.................................... 0 0 4 — 4

Eau Claire................................ 0 3 5 — 8

Second Period — 1. EC, Abigail Stow, 8:16 (pp). 2. EC, Stow (Ava Kison), 10:23. 3. EC, Cameron Carmody, 10:37.

Third Period — 4. EC, Stow, 0:54 (sh). 5. EC, Carmody (Stow), 5:17. 6. EC, Abby Jochimsen (Lauren Carmody), 5:20. 7. SHS, Alee Milinkovich-Gray (Sam Young, Addie Young), 9:25. 8. SHS, A. Young, 9:58. 9. EC, Kison (Stow), 12:23. 10. SHS, Emma Peterson (S. Young, A. Young), 12:46. 11. SHS, Peterson, 13:44. 12. EC, Brooklynn Arbs, 16:42 (pp).

Saves — Autumn Siers, SHS, 17-14-12—43. Annamarie Holtz, EC, 6-11-6—23.