Spartans win playoff opener

The Spartans will now host the winner of Friday night’s New Richmond-River Falls game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Freshman Alex Hanson had a game to remember for the Spartans.

After recording his first two varsity points with a pair of second-period goals, Hanson was briefly knocked out of the game when he was checked early in the third period.

The Spartans also got two goals and two assists from Taylor Burger; a goal and three assists from Tyler Nelson; a goal and assist from Max Plunkett; and goals from Cayden Laurvick and Tanner Sterling.

The Spartans also got three assists from Trevor Dalbec, two assists from Grant Sorensen and one assist apiece from Luke Drougas, Brock Gilbertson and Derrick Mattson.

Superior goaltender Caden Welch picked up the shutout with seven saves. Scott Lindenberger had 27 saves for the Icemen.

Superior outshot Spooner 12-2 in the opening period and took a 1-0 lead on Laurvick’s sixth goal of the year. Plunkett set up the scoring play with a behind-the-net pass that Laurvick one-timed past Lindenberger.

Superior took a 2-0 lead at 4:48 of the second period on Hanson’s first goal, which was assisted by Dalbec and Drougas.

The Spartans blew the game open with three goals within a span of 1:19.

Nelson’s behind-the-net pass set up Sterling’s one-timer; Hanson’s second goal came 20 seconds later; and Plunkett made it a 5-0 game 59 seconds after that.

Nelson’s seventh goal of the season sent the game into running time with 2:27 left in the second period.

Burger’s goals in the third period were nearly identical with one-timers after back-door passes from Nelson and Dalbec. His first goal came at 5:09 and the second completed the scoring with 7:15 remaining.

SPARTAN SPIN: The Icemen roster includes players from Spooner, Cumberland, Barron and Chetek-Weyerhaeuser. … Mattson’s assist was also his first varsity point. … Superior defeated New Richmond 5-3, with an empty-net goal, on Jan. 31. … The Spartans played without T.J. LaFlamme, Blake Hanson, Kaleb Ullan and Tucker Stamper because of injury or illness. LaFlamme, Hanson and Stamper are expected to practice before Tuesday’s game.

Northwest Icemen................ 0 0 0 — 0

Superior.................................... 1 5 2 — 8

First Period — 1. Cayden Laurvick (Max Plunkett, Grant Sorensen), 9:56.

Second Period — 2. Alex Hanson 1 (Trevor Dalbec 9, Luke Drougas 11), 4:48. 3. Tanner Sterling 2 (Tyler Nelson 22, Taylor Burger 14), 10:21. 4. Hanson 2 (Brock Gilbertson 2), 10:41. 5. Plunkett 12 (Sorensen 8, Derrick Mattson 1), 11:40. 6. Nelson 7 (Burger 15), 14:33.

Third Period — 7, Burger 12 (Nelson 23, Dalbec 10), 5:09 (5-on-3). 8. Burger 13 (Dalbec 11, Nelson 24), 9:45.

Saves — Scott Lindenberger, NW, 11-8-8—27. Caden Welch, SHS, 2-4-1—7.