SHS boys fall to Menomonie
The Superior High School boys basketball team lost to Menomonie 64-54 Tuesday night in the SHS gym.
The Spartans (8-13) were led by Justin Reinkall’s 17 points. Mason Ackley and Aaron O’Shaughnessy were next with eight points each.
Jake Labuda and Jace Kressin led the Mustangs with 17 and 16 points, respectively.
The Spartans host Ashland in their regular-season finale at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
SPARTAN SPIN: The WIAA playoffs begin Feb. 28. The seeding meeting is this weekend. … The Spartans honored their seniors Tuesday, including Reinkall, O’Shaughnessy, Keith Montgomery, Nate Tunell, Blake Graskey and manager Creede McClellan.
Menomonie............................ 27 40 — 64
Superior................................... 24 30 — 54
Menomonie — Ben Ebert 11, Jace Labuda 17, Wes Thompson 5, Jace Kressin 16, Kennedy Reitz 5, Jake Ebert 4, Dylan Boecker 6. Totals 32 12-14 64.
3-point goals — LaBuda 5, Thompson, Kressin 2.
Superior — Justin Reinkall 17, Mason Ackley 8, Aaron O’Shaughnessy 8, Keith Montgomery 4, Kaleb Zentkowski 5, Nate Tunell 2, Blake Graskey 4. Totals 20 10-14 54.
3-point goals — Reinkall, O’Shaughnessy 2, Zentkowski.