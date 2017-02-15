SHS boys fall to Menomonie

Jake Labuda and Jace Kressin led the Mustangs with 17 and 16 points, respectively.

The Spartans host Ashland in their regular-season finale at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

SPARTAN SPIN: The WIAA playoffs begin Feb. 28. The seeding meeting is this weekend. … The Spartans honored their seniors Tuesday, including Reinkall, O’Shaughnessy, Keith Montgomery, Nate Tunell, Blake Graskey and manager Creede McClellan.

Menomonie............................ 27 40 — 64

Superior................................... 24 30 — 54

Menomonie — Ben Ebert 11, Jace Labuda 17, Wes Thompson 5, Jace Kressin 16, Kennedy Reitz 5, Jake Ebert 4, Dylan Boecker 6. Totals 32 12-14 64.

3-point goals — LaBuda 5, Thompson, Kressin 2.

Superior — Justin Reinkall 17, Mason Ackley 8, Aaron O’Shaughnessy 8, Keith Montgomery 4, Kaleb Zentkowski 5, Nate Tunell 2, Blake Graskey 4. Totals 20 10-14 54.

3-point goals — Reinkall, O’Shaughnessy 2, Zentkowski.