    Spartans host Spooner in hockey playoffs

    By Superior Telegram Today at 8:47 a.m.

    The Superior High School boys hockey team will host the Spooner Rails in a WIAA regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wessman Arena.

    Spooner opened the playoffs Tuesday night with a 4-3 win over Menomonie.

    SHS will pre-sell tickets for the game from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the activities office, B-1 (enter SHS in door 11).

    If the Spartans win they will host the winner of Friday night’s River Falls-New Richmond game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

    Ticket prices are $4 for adults and $1 for children six years of age and under. This is a WIAA event and no passes will be accepted.

    SPARTAN SPIN: The SHS girls hockey team is the No. 6 seed and plays at No. 3 Eau Claire at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

    WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament

    Sectional 1

    Tuesday, Feb. 14

    Amery 7, Grantsburg 1

    Spooner 4, Menomonie 3

    Thursday, Feb. 16

    No. 8 Amery (6-18-1) at No. 1 Hudson (21-2-1)

    No. 5 Baldwin-Woodville (20-4) at No. 4 Somerset (16-8)

    No. 7 Spooner (17-8) at No. 2 Superior (10-12-2)

    Friday, Feb. 17

    No. 6 River Falls (6-18) at No. 3 New Richmond (16-7)

    Sectional Semifinals

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    TBA vs. TBA

    Saturday, Feb. 28

    Sectional Final

    At Hudson, 3 p.m.

    SECTIONAL 2

    Tuesday, Feb. 14

    Ashland 10, Chequamegon-Phillips 0

    Marshfield 3, Black River Falls 2

    Medford 7, Regis 2

    Thursday, Feb. 16

    Marshfield at No. 2 Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

    Medford at No. 1 Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.

    No. 5 Hayward at No. 4 Rice Lake, 4 p.m.

    Friday, Feb. 17

    Ashland at No. 3 Eau Claire North, 6 p.m.

    WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament

    Sectional 1

    Thursday Feb. 16

    No. 5 Somerset at No. 4 River Falls

    No. 6 Superior at No. 3 Eau Claire, 7:30 p.m.

    No. 7 Chippewa Falls at No. 2 Hayward, 7 p.m.

    Tuesday, Feb. 21

    Sectional Semifinals

    Somerset-RF winner at No. 1 Hudson

    ECN-SHS winner vs. CP-Hayward winner

    Friday, Feb. 24

    Sectional Final

    At Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

