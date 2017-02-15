Spartans host Spooner in hockey playoffs

SHS will pre-sell tickets for the game from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the activities office, B-1 (enter SHS in door 11).

If the Spartans win they will host the winner of Friday night’s River Falls-New Richmond game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Ticket prices are $4 for adults and $1 for children six years of age and under. This is a WIAA event and no passes will be accepted.

SPARTAN SPIN: The SHS girls hockey team is the No. 6 seed and plays at No. 3 Eau Claire at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament

Sectional 1

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Amery 7, Grantsburg 1

Spooner 4, Menomonie 3

Thursday, Feb. 16

No. 8 Amery (6-18-1) at No. 1 Hudson (21-2-1)

No. 5 Baldwin-Woodville (20-4) at No. 4 Somerset (16-8)

No. 7 Spooner (17-8) at No. 2 Superior (10-12-2)

Friday, Feb. 17

No. 6 River Falls (6-18) at No. 3 New Richmond (16-7)

Sectional Semifinals

Tuesday, Feb. 21

TBA vs. TBA

Saturday, Feb. 28

Sectional Final

At Hudson, 3 p.m.

SECTIONAL 2

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Ashland 10, Chequamegon-Phillips 0

Marshfield 3, Black River Falls 2

Medford 7, Regis 2

Thursday, Feb. 16

Marshfield at No. 2 Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.

Medford at No. 1 Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.

No. 5 Hayward at No. 4 Rice Lake, 4 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 17

Ashland at No. 3 Eau Claire North, 6 p.m.

WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament

Sectional 1

Thursday Feb. 16

No. 5 Somerset at No. 4 River Falls

No. 6 Superior at No. 3 Eau Claire, 7:30 p.m.

No. 7 Chippewa Falls at No. 2 Hayward, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 21

Sectional Semifinals

Somerset-RF winner at No. 1 Hudson

ECN-SHS winner vs. CP-Hayward winner

Friday, Feb. 24

Sectional Final

At Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.