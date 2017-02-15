Spartans host Spooner in hockey playoffs
The Superior High School boys hockey team will host the Spooner Rails in a WIAA regional final at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wessman Arena.
Spooner opened the playoffs Tuesday night with a 4-3 win over Menomonie.
SHS will pre-sell tickets for the game from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. on Thursday in the activities office, B-1 (enter SHS in door 11).
If the Spartans win they will host the winner of Friday night’s River Falls-New Richmond game at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Ticket prices are $4 for adults and $1 for children six years of age and under. This is a WIAA event and no passes will be accepted.
SPARTAN SPIN: The SHS girls hockey team is the No. 6 seed and plays at No. 3 Eau Claire at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
WIAA Boys Hockey Tournament
Sectional 1
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Amery 7, Grantsburg 1
Spooner 4, Menomonie 3
Thursday, Feb. 16
No. 8 Amery (6-18-1) at No. 1 Hudson (21-2-1)
No. 5 Baldwin-Woodville (20-4) at No. 4 Somerset (16-8)
No. 7 Spooner (17-8) at No. 2 Superior (10-12-2)
Friday, Feb. 17
No. 6 River Falls (6-18) at No. 3 New Richmond (16-7)
Sectional Semifinals
Tuesday, Feb. 21
TBA vs. TBA
Saturday, Feb. 28
Sectional Final
At Hudson, 3 p.m.
SECTIONAL 2
Tuesday, Feb. 14
Ashland 10, Chequamegon-Phillips 0
Marshfield 3, Black River Falls 2
Medford 7, Regis 2
Thursday, Feb. 16
Marshfield at No. 2 Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.
Medford at No. 1 Eau Claire Memorial, 5 p.m.
No. 5 Hayward at No. 4 Rice Lake, 4 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 17
Ashland at No. 3 Eau Claire North, 6 p.m.
WIAA Girls Hockey Tournament
Sectional 1
Thursday Feb. 16
No. 5 Somerset at No. 4 River Falls
No. 6 Superior at No. 3 Eau Claire, 7:30 p.m.
No. 7 Chippewa Falls at No. 2 Hayward, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 21
Sectional Semifinals
Somerset-RF winner at No. 1 Hudson
ECN-SHS winner vs. CP-Hayward winner
Friday, Feb. 24
Sectional Final
At Chippewa Falls, 7 p.m.