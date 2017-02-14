SPARTAN ROUND-UP: 7 Spartan wrestlers advance to sectionals

Seven Spartans finished among the top four in their respective weight class to advance to the sectional tournament at 10:30 a.m. Saturday in River Falls.

Spartans advancing include Brandon McClure, who finished second at 138 pounds; Jack Androsky (120), Caden Stone (126) and Logan Stone (132) and Oscar Flaherty (220) finished third; and Joe Carter (170) and Dylan Lowney (285) came in fourth place.

“It was a great weekend for the Spartan wrestling program,” SHS coach Bob Coleman said. “Having seven wrestlers advance is the highest number of qualifiers we’ve had in nearly 10 years.

“Joe Carter, the big surprise of the day, came back through wrestle backs with two big pins. He has very little wrestling experience but has worked hard just like everyone else on the team to come up with the big wins Saturday.”

McClure, who improved to 31-8 on the season, won a major decision over Chippewa Falls’ Ross Kaz, was pinned by Sam Skillings of Menomonie, won a sudden victory over Eau Claire North’s Josh Schneider the pinned New Richmond’s Bryce Younger.

Superior has just two seniors on this year’s team — Troy Rep and Kaitlyn Glenn.

“It’s sad to say goodbye to Troy and Kaitlyn because of the roles they had this season,” Coleman said. “Troy, with his hard work ethic, is willing to do anything for the team; and Kaitlyn, with an injury, was more than willing to mentor the younger wrestlers to help them improve. Both wrestlers live by our theme this season — ‘Love: Sacrificial acts for the benefit of others.’ What more could a coach ask for?”

The top two finishers in each weight class will advance to the WIAA State Tournament.

The 74th annual WIAA Individual Wrestling Championships are Feb. 23-25 at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Wisconsin Division 1

Chippewa Falls Regional

Hudson, 235.5; 2. Eau Claire North, 160.5; 3. River Falls, 152.5; 4. Eau Claire Memorial, 139; 5. Chippewa Falls, 131.5; 6. New Richmond, 114; 7. Menomonie, 108; 8. Superior, 104.

Superior’s Results

106 — Brian Walker (4-7): pinned by Ethan Johnson, ECN, 1:02; pinned by Matt Harle, NR, 0:26.

120 — Jack Androsky (27-10), third place with 14 points: def. Del Keyes, Men., 4-2; lost to Michael Rebozo, RF, 8-2; pinned Brennan Anderson, ECM, 2:43; lost by rule to Rebozo.

126 — Caden Stone (24-12), third place with 15 points: pinned Isaac Hatch, Hudson, 2:36; def. Liam Huset, ECM, 8-4; pinned by Mason Phillips, ECN, 1:19; pinned by Dylan Schimmel, CF, 1:26.

132 — Logan Stone (26-12), third place with 14 points: won by major decision over Joe Powers, NR, 16-3; lost to Chase Bergeron, CF, 6-3; won major decision over Jacob Guibord, ECM, 15-3; lost to Bergeron by rule.

138 — Brandon McClure (31-8), second place with 18 points: won by major decision over Ross Kaz, CF, 17-6; pinned by Sam Skillings, Men., 2:27; sudden victory over Josh Schneider, ECN, 15-11; pinned Bryce Younger, NR, 1:07.

145 — Jackson Karren (0-2): pinned by Matt Pomietlo, CF, pinned by Joe Vang, ECN, 1;31.

152 — Gabe Anderson (5-30), sixth place with 3 points: pinned by Dylan Wachter, NR, 2:00; received a bye; lost major decision to Luke Killian, RF, 13-0.

160 — Troy Rep (5-25): pinned by Levi Smith, ECM, 2:24; pinned by Niklaus Blaubach, RF, 1:51.

170 — Joe Carter (12-22), fourth place with 13 points: pinned by Jaylen Wright, Men., 0:44; pinned Roman Ficociello, NR, 1:18; pinned Mason Tibbetts, ECN, 1:43; won by forfeit over Tyler Johnson, RF.

182 — Mark Treakle (3-11): pinned by Tyrel Busby, Hudson, 0:36; pinned by Hayden Hedrington, CF, 2:20.

195 — Connor Walker (0-2), sixth place with 3 points: pinned by Jared Woodhull, CF, 0:33; received a bye; pinned by Joey Moore, ECN, 1:26.

220 — Oscar Flaherty (29-5), third place with 17 points: received a bye; pinned Ben Foster, ECM, 2:54; pinned by Cole Godbout, Hudson, 5:25; lost to Antonio Putnick, ECN, 9-3.

285 — Dylan Lowney (26-8), fourth place with 7 points: received a bye; pinned by Jack Carruth, ECN, 1:39; pinned by Garnett Ripley, RF, 2:47; def. Brett Jensen, NR, 4-2.

Boys basketball

The Spartans lost 59-54 Thursday night at Grand Rapids.

Justin Reinkall led the Spartans with 23 points, three assists, three rebounds and a steal.

Mason Ackley and Nate Tunell both added 10 points. Tunell also had five rebounds and two assists.

The Spartans (8-12) host Menomonie today and Ashland on Feb. 21. Both games begin at 7:15 p.m.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior was 8-of-24 on 3-point attempts and 4-of-6 on free throws. … Grand Rapids was 10-of-20 on 3-pointers and 7-of-9 on free throws. … Also for the Spartans, Corey Sanders had five points and Aaron O’Shaughnessy and Xavier Patterson both scored three. … Superior made eight 3-pointers, three by Reinkall, two apiece by Ackley and Tunell and one by O’Shaughnessy.

Girls hockey

The Spartans wrapped up the regular season with an 8-0 win over the WSFLG Blizzard Thursday night at the Grantsburg Ice Arena.

The Spartans will now take a 10-13 record in Thursday’s WIAA regional game at Eau Claire, which is at 7:30 p.m. at the Hobbs Ice Arena.

The Spartans were led by Emma Peterson, three goals; Sam Young, two goals and two assists; and Addie Young, two goals and an assist.

Destiny Holmes also had a goal and assist, Alee Milinkovich-Gray had two assists and Brenna Steinbring and Rose Ion dished out an assist each.

The Spartans outshot the Blizzard 73-10.

Autumn Siers picked up the shutout for Superior and Emma Quinby had 65 saves for WSFLG.

Superior......................... 2 3 3 — 8

WSFLG Blizzard.............. 0 0 0 — 0

First Period — 1. Sam Young (Brenna Steinbring), 7:57. 2. Emma Peterson (Addie Young), 16:02 (pp).

Second Period — 3. Destiny Holmes, 2:08. 4. Peterson (Holmes), 4:40. 5. A. Young (S. Young, Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 9:37.

Third Period — 6. A. Young (S. Young, Milinkovich-Gray), 0:26. 7. S. Young (Rose Ion), 2:43. 8. Peterson, 2:57.

Saves — Autumn Siers, SHS, 5-2-3—10. Emma Quinby, WSFLG, 18-28-19—65.

Boys hockey

The Spartans wrapped up their regular season with a 3-1 loss to Eau Claire Memorial Saturday afternoon at Hobbs Ice Arena.

Tyler Nelson scored for Superior. His sixth goal of the season was assisted by Taylor Burger and Luke Drougas.

Senior Brendan Crayne had 32 saves for Superior and Trevor Hudecek stopped 31 shots for the Old Abes.

The Spartans (10-12-2) will host the winner of tonight’s Spooner-Menomonie game at 7 p.m. Thursday at Wessman Arena.

Superior......................... 0 0 1 — 1

Eau Claire Mem................ 0 1 2 — 3

Second period — 1. ECM, Josh Berg (Kaden Kohlhepp, Sam Jochimsen), 8:09.

Third period — 2. ECM, Dawson Schwengler (Ben Zacho, Sam Hanson), 2:32; 4. SHS, Tyler Nelson 6 (Taylor Burger 13, Luke Drougas 10), 16:02; 4. ECM, Zacho (Hutson Collins), 16:33.

Saves — Brendan Crayne, SHS, 32; Trevor Hudecek, ECM, 31.

Boys swimming

The season came to an end for the Spartans with an eighth-place finish at the Division 1 sectional meet Friday and Sunday in Hudson.

Swimming for the last time for Superior were seniors Eric Elonen, Ben Tunell and Isaac Ellis.

Wisconsin Division 1

Hudson Sectional

1 Eau Claire Memorial/North, 412; 2. Hudson, 366; 3. Chippewa Falls/McDonell Cent, 272; 4. Stevens Point, 252.5; 5. Holmen Co-op, 181.5; 6. D.C. Everest, 167; 7. Wisconsin Rapids Lincoln, 150; 8. Superior, 138; 9. Marshfield, 97; 10. La Crosse Logan/Central.

Individual Events

Winners and Superior’s results

1-meter diving — 1. Noah Schultz, EC, 469.80; 6. Ben Tunell, SHS, 212.35.

200-Yard Medley Relay — 1. Hudson, 1:36.90; 7. SHS (James Peterson, Ben Hintzman, Eric Elonen, Ben Tunell), 1:59.65.

200-Yard Freestyle — 1. Ben Soborowicz, EC, 1:48.95; 11. Isaac Ellis, SHS, 2:06.33.

200 IM — 1. Paul DeLakis, EC, 1:49.69; 13. Andrew Lisak, SHS, 2:37.59; 14. Nate Peterson, SHS, 2:42.67.

50 Freestyle — 1. Ben Redman, EC, 21.63; 11. Tradel Nickelson, SHS, 23.76; 21. Elonen, SHS, 25.47; 22. J. Peterson, SHS, 25.61.

100 Butterfly — 1. Matthew Baker, Hudson, 53.01; 11. Ellis, SHS, 1:07.97.

100 Freestyle — 1. Redman, EC, 46.77; 8. Nickelson, SHS, 52.88; 15. J. Peterson, SHS, 56.37; 26. Adam Young, SHS, 1:05.72; 27. Dylan Evavold, SHS, 1:05.84; 28. Ethan Wearing, SHS, 1:10.38.

500 Freestyle — 1. Drew Harris, Stevens Point, 4:50.79; 11. Lisak, SHS, 5:56.55; 13. Hintzman, SHS, 6:12.18.

100 Backstroke — 1. Shane Blinkman, Hudson, 51.26; 16. N. Peterson, SHS, 1:18.59.

100 Breaststroke — 1. DeLakis, EC, 56.99; 17. Hintzman, SHS, 1:18.49; 23. Mike Barnaby, SHS, 1:28.35.

400 Freestyle Relay — 1. Eau Claire, 3:13.65; 7. SHS (Tunell, Ellis, Elonen, Nickelson), 3:42.04.

Gymnastics

The Spartan girls finished in seventh place at Saturday’s Ashland Valentines Invitational with a score of 22.95.

Superior’s top finisher was Alaina Lamoreaux, who scored her highest ever vault score of 7.9.

Up next for Superior is the Big Rivers Conference tournament at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Willow River Elementary School in Hudson.

Girls basketball

The Spartans are the No. 8 seed for the WIAA playoffs and will play at No. 1 Hudson on Friday, Feb. 24.

The winner will play the winner of No. 5 Marshfield and No. 4 Chippewa Falls on Feb. 25.