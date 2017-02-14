Sports Echoes – Feb. 14
The Tim Somerville rink of Superior took third place as the Wisconsin entry in the United State Junior Men’s Curling Championships with a 6-3 record in the 10-state, four-day competition in Highland Park, Ill. Curling with skip Somerville were Mike Schneeberger, Dewey Basley and Dan Sitek. (1982)
Julie Meysman was larceny personified, stealing the basketball 14 times to supplement the 20 points she scored in the Superior Senior High School’s 57-42 win over Duluth Denfeld. The Spartans improved to 14-3 with the win. (1978)