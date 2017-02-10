SHS girls blank the Blizzard

The Spartans will now take a 10-13 record in Thursday’s WIAA regional game at Eau Claire. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Hobbs Ice Arena.

The Spartans were led by Emma Peterson, three goals; Sam Young, two goals and two assists; and Addie Young, two goals and an assists.

Destiny Holmes also had a goal and assist, Alee Milinkovich Gray had two assists and Brenna Steinbring and Rose Ion dished out an assist each.

The Spartans outshot the Blizzard 73-10.

Autumn Siers picked up the shutout for Superior and Emma Quinby had 65 saves for WSFLG.

Superior.................................... 2 3 3 — 8

WSFLG Blizzard..................... 0 0 0 — 0

First Period — 1. Sam Young (Brenna Steinbring), 7:57. 2. Emma Peterson (Addie Young), 16:02 (pp).

Second Period — 3. Destiny Holmes, 2:08. 4. Peterson (Holmes), 4:40. 5. A. Young (S. Young, Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 9:37.

Third Period — 6. A. Young (S. Young, Milinkovich-Gray), 0:26. 7. S. Young (Rose Ion), 2:43. 8. Peterson, 2:57.

Saves — Autumn Siers, SHS, 5-2-3—10. Emma Quinby, WSFLG, 18-28-19—65.