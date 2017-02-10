SPARTAN ROUND-UP: SHS girls stop slide

Among the games in the losing skid was a 57-42 home loss to Duluth East on Jan. 12.

“I’m really happy for the girls, they worked extremely hard for this win and it was a total team effort,” SHS coach Phil Roe said. “I challenged my team the night before to put ‘We’ over ‘Me’ in everything they do, and it paid off.”

The Spartans, who trailed 31-21 at the half, were led by Natalie Olson with 17 points and Ellie Leadstrom with 15.

“Natalie really stepped up her defense in the second half and created steal after steal along with huge shots at key times,” Roe said. “Our man-to-man run and jump press denying their point guard the ball created a huge 10-0 run in the second half and was a huge key in our win.”

Roe also praised the play of Daisy White, Leadstrom, Chloe Kintop and Madison Newman.

“Daisy stepped up with some huge inside baskets in the second half,” Roe said. “Ellie and Chloe got to the foul line 23 times attacking the rim and keeping East off balance, and Madison is not only our MVP on defense, but she hit two huge 3-pointers.”

One of Newman’s 3-pointers gave Superior its first lead in the second half.

“I’m very proud of our team,” Roe said. “The way they responded to adversity and the huge comeback they pulled off — especially after losing to this team by 15 a month ago.”

Annie Reichoff led East (1-19) with 15 points.

Superior (6-15) wraps up its regular season Feb. 17 at Duluth Denfeld.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior was 17-of-32 from the free-throw line, compared to 14-of-29 for East. … Both teams made six 3-pointers.

Superior........................ 21 38 — 59

Duluth East................... 31 25 — 56

Superior — Chloe Kintop 9, Natalie Olson 17, Madison Newman 6, Ellie Leadstrom 15, Madisen Myer 3, Hannah Kolanczyk 2, Daisy White 7.

Duluth East — Macy Hermanson 14, Erin Teichroew 4, Ashley Williams 11, Krysta Mielke 5, Sam Velander 4, Annie Reichoff 15, Mila Marple 3.

Boys hockey

The Hermantown Hawks won their 19th straight game with a 6-0 victory over the Spartans Tuesday night at Wessman Arena.

Hermantown (19-1-1) dominated the opening period, outshooting Superior 15-2 and taking a 2-0 lead on goals by Parker Simmons and Tyler Watkins.

The Hawks added three more goals in the second period. Logan Judnick scored the first two goals with assists from Matt Lavure. Judnick’s first goal came 13 seconds into the period.

Dylan Kolquist made it 5-0 at 14:47 with assists from Ryan Sandelin and Jesse Jacques.

Darian Gotz scored the only goal in the third period. Sandelin picked up his third assist of the night on Gotz’ goal and now has 53 points on the season.

Senior Brendan Crayne finished with 39 saves for Superior. Cabe McEwen and Austin Hess combined on 12 saves for the Hawks, who are ranked No. 1 among Class A teams in Minnesota.

Superior (10-11-2) wraps up the regular season at Eau Claire Memorial at 2 p.m. Saturday. The game will be carried live on WNXR 107.3 FM or www.wnxrfm.com.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior played without a number of players Tuesday because of injuries or illness, including senior captain Braden LaPorte, T.J. LaFlamme, Kaleb Ullan and Ty Christianson. … Hermantown won the JV game 3-0.

Hermantown.................... 2 3 1 — 6

Superior......................... 0 0 0 — 0

First Period — 1. Parker Simmons 3 (Ryan Sandelin, Jacob Herter), 11:35. 2. Tyler Watkins (Matt Valure, Nolan Halverson), 12:22.

Second Period — 3. Logan Judnick (Valure), 0:13. 4. Judnick (Valure), 4:18. 5. Dylan Kolquist (Sandelin, Jesse Jacques), 14:47.

Third Period — 6. Darian Gotz (Kolquist, Sandelin), 15:34.

Saves — Cabe McEwen, H, 5. Austin Hess, H, 7. Brendan Crayne, SHS, 39.

Boys swimming

The Spartans had four wins in a 113-71 loss Tuesday night to Grand Rapids.

Eric Elonen won the 50 free, Isaac Ellis won the 100 butterfly, Tradel Nickelson won the 100 free, and Elonen and Nickelson teamed with James Peterson and Ben Tunell to win the 400 free relay.

The WIAA sectionals are at Hudson. The diving event is at 5 p.m. today and the swimming is Saturday afternoon.

Grand Rapids 113, Superior 71

200 medley relay — 1. Grand Rapids, 1:55.90; 2. SHS (James Peterson, Ben Hintzman, Eric Elonen, Ben Tunell), 2:02.61; 5. SHS B (Tim Nelson, Mike Barnaby, Adam Young, Nate Peterson), 2:25.30.

200 freestyle — 1. Braden Pohl, GR, 2:03.98; 2. Isaac Ellis, SHS, 2:09.58; 4. Andrew Lisak, 2:20.06; 6. Nelson, SHS, 3:01.54.

200 IM — 1. Kaleb Bissonette, GR, 2:17.04; 2. Tradel Nickelson, SHS, 2:23.48; 4. Hintzman, SHS, 2:39.53.

50 freestyle — 1. Eric Elonen, SHS, 25.11; 3. J. Peterson, SHS, 26.06; 6. Ethan Wearing, SHS, 29.15.

1-meter diving — 1. Wil Kangas-Olson, GR, 280 (new school record, breaking old record set by Chris Auger in 1987); 4. Tunell, SHS, 1:36.70.

100 butterfly — 1. Ellis, SHS, 1:07.12; 3. N. Peterson, SHS, 1:21.09.

100 freestyle — Nickelson, S, 52.53; 5. Young, SHS, 1:06.55.

500 freestyle — 1. Andy Fox, GR, 5:57.83; 2. Lisak, SHS, 6:00.51; 5. Dylan Evavold, SHS, 6:51.81; 6. Mike Barnaby, SHS, 7:16.46.

200 free relay — 1. Grand Rapids, 1:38.48; 2. SHS (Elonen, J. Peterson, Tunell, Nickelson), 1:38.71; 3. SHS B (Ellis, N. Peterson, Lisak, Wearing), 1:51.87; 6. SHS C (Brock Bergstrom, Mike Barnaby, Evavold, Young), 2:04.19.

100 backstroke — 1. Bissonette, GR, 1:03.40; 4. Young, SHS, 1:29.33; Evavold, SHS, 1:32.78.

100 breaststroke — 1. Jake Jacobson, GR, 1:12.47; 2. Hintzman, SHS, 1:17.87; 4. N. Peterson, SHS, 1:22.93; 6. Barnaby, SHS, 1:34.88.

400 free relay — SHS (Elonen, Tunell, J. Peterson, Nickelson), 3:48.08; 5. SHS B (Bergstrom, Wearing, Nelson, Hintzman), 4:45.23.

Boys basketball

The Duluth East Greyhounds completed a season sweep of the Spartans with a 43-26 win Tuesday night in Duluth.

East also defeated the Spartans 50-44 Jan. 12 in Superior.

The Greyhounds, who led 27-8 at halftime, were led by Cody Carlson’s 13 points. Ty Seymour added 14 points and Jalen Vatthauer had 12.

Justin Reinkall led Superior with 12 points.

Superior fell to 8-12 on the season with a 59-54 loss at Grand Rapids Thursday night.

Three Spartans scored in double figures, led by Reinkall’s 23 points. He also had three assists, three rebounds and a steal.

Mason Ackley and Nate Tunell both scored 10 points. Tunell also had five rebounds and two assists.

The Spartans host Menomonie at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Grand Rapids 59, Superior 54

Superior — Justin Reinkall 23, Mason Ackley 10, Nate Tunell 10, Corey Sanders 5, Aaron O’Shaughnessy 3, Xavier Patterson 3.

3-point goals — Reinkall 3, Ackley 2, Tunell 2, O’Shaughnessy.

Tuesday's game

Superior......................... 8 18 — 26

Duluth East................... 27 16 — 43

Superior — Justin Reinkall 12, Mason Ackley 4, Nate Tunell 5, Blake Graskey 2, Cam Borgh 3. Totals 10 7-10 26.

3-point goal — Tunell.

Duluth East — Jalen Vatthauer 12, Ty Seymour 14, Jack Thompson 2, Malique Goulet 2, Cody Carlson 13. Totals 15 6-10 43.

3-point goals — Vatthauer 4, Seymour, Carlson 2.

Lake Superior Conference

Boys Basketball

y-Superior (8-11)................................ 5-1 18

Hermantown (7-14).......................... 4-3 10

Proctor (13-7).................................. 4-2 8

Ashland (6-10)................................ 2-2 8

Duluth Denfeld (8-11)...................... 3-4 6

Cloquet (7-12)................................. 2-5 6

Duluth Marshall (4-14).................... 0-3 0

Girls Basketball

Hermantown (17-3).......................... 6-0 18

Duluth Marshall (16-3).................... 5-0 18

Superior (6-15)................................... 4-2 12

Cloquet (11-10)............................... 3-4 12

Proctor (10-10)................................ 1-4 4

Ashland (5-13)................................ 1-5 4

Duluth Denfeld (0-13)...................... 0-5 0

Boys Hockey

x-Hermantown (19-1-1).................... 5-0-0 20

Cloquet-EC (12-7-2)........................ 5-1-0 12

Duluth Marshall (12-10-1)............... 2-3-1 10

Duluth Denfeld (4-19)...................... 2-3-0 8

Superior (10-11-2)............................... 1-4-1 6

Proctor (9-12-1)............................... 0-4-0 0

Girls Hockey

Final Standings

y-Ashland/Hayward (16-5-2) .......... 5-0-1 18

y-Proctor-Hermantown (19-5-1)....... 5-0-1 18

Duluth (4-21)................................... 3-4-0 10

Duluth Marshall (6-18-3)................. 3-4-0 8

Cloquet-EC (9-15-2)........................ 2-4-0 6

Superior (8-13)................................... 0-5-0 0