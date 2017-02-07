Spartans blanked by Hermantown

Hermantown (19-1-1) dominated the opening period, outshooting Superior 15-2 and taking a 2-0 lead on goals by Parker Simmons and Tyler Watkins.

The Hawks added three more goals in the second period. Logan Judnick scored the first two goals with assist from Matt Lavure. Judnick’s first goal came 13 seconds into the period.

Dylan Kolquist made it 5-0 at 14:47 with assists from Ryan Sandelin and Jesse Jacques.

Darian Gotz scored the only goal in the third period. Sandelin picked up his third assist of the night on Gotz’ goal and now has 53 points on the season.

Senior Brendan Crayne finished with 39 saves for Superior. Cabe McEwen and Austin Hess combined on 12 saves for the Hawks, who are ranked No. 1 among Class A teams in Minnesota.

Superior (10-11-2) wraps up the regular season at Eau Claire Memorial at 2 p.m. Saturday.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior played without a number of players Tuesday because of injuries or illness, including senior captain Braden LaPorte, T.J. LaFlamme, Kaleb Ullan and Ty Christianson. … Hermantown won the JV game 3-0.

Hermantown........................... 2 3 1 — 6

Superior.................................... 0 0 0 — 0

First Period — 1. Parker Simmons 3 (Ryan Sandelin, Jacob Herter), 11:35. 2. Tyler Watkins (Matt Valure, Nolan Halverson), 12:22.

Second Period — 3. Logan Judnick (Valure), 0:13. 4. Judnick (Valure), 4:18. 5. Dylan Kolquist (Sandelin, Jesse Jacques), 14:47.

Third Period — 6. Darian Gotz (Kolquist, Sandelin), 15:34.

Saves — Cabe McEwen, H, 5. Austin Hess, H, 7. Brendan Crayne, SHS, 39.