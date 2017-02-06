SPARTAN ROUND-UP: SHS boys rebound to defeat Hudson

Aaron O’Shaughnessy had the hot hand for the Spartans Saturday making six 3-pointers on his way to a game-high 21 points. Justin Reinkall added 20 points and seven assists; Blake Graskey had 15 points and seven rebounds; and Nate Tunell chipped in with 12 points.

“I was so proud of our defensive rebounding,” SHS coach Jake Smith said. “Rebounding has been our focus for a while and not wanting to give up second chance points. We held them to only one offensive rebound all night.

“I was also very pleased with our ability to handle pressure, break the press and get to the foul line. Free-throw attempts have been hard to come by for us and Saturday we got to the line 33 times. That was the difference.”

At the free-throw line the Spartans were 25-of-33, compared to 4-of-6 for Hudson.

“The offensive execution was superb, and our guys deserved this win,” Smith said. “This was a great way to bounce back.”

The Spartans were bouncing back from a loss to Denfeld that saw Superior leading 28-19 at halftime.

Superior (8-10, 5-1 LSC) will now have to wait until Feb. 21 for a chance at the LSC title when it hosts Ashland in the final game of the regular season.

Jaaren Jorgenson led Denfeld (7-10, 3-3) with a game-high 22 points.

Graskey led Superior with 16 points.

The Spartans play at Duluth East at 7:30 tonight and at Grand Rapids at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Hudson......................... 31 38 — 69

Superior........................ 29 53 — 82

Hudson — Mitch Manson 10, Jamie Wirth 25, Matthew Barnard 7, Keyser Helterbrand 10, Jacob Daulton 5, Sam Gerard 10, Peyton Reece 2. Totals 29 4-6 69.

3-point goals — Manson 2, Wirth 3, Barnard, Daulton.

Superior — Justin Reinkall 20, Mason Ackley 4, Aaron O’Shaughnessy 21, Corey Sanders 6, Xavier Patterson 4, Nate Tunell 12, Blake Graskey 15. Totals 25 25-33 82.

3-point goals — O’Shaughnessy 6, Patterson.

Duluth Denfeld.............. 19 36 — 55

Superior........................ 28 25 — 53

Superior — Justin Reinkall 6, Mason Ackley 5, Aaron O’Shaughnessy 11, Keith Montgomery 4, Corey Sanders 4, Xavier Patterson 4, Nate Tunell 3, Blake Graskey 16. Totals 22 4-7 53.

3-point goals — Ackley, O’Shaughnessy 2, Patterson, Tunell.

Duluth Denfeld — Jaaren Jorgenson 22, Caleb Gibson 9, Tyrese Barnes 1, Ben Gibson 14, Chance Larson 9. Totals 17 15-21 55.

3-point goals — Jorgenson 4, C. Gibson 2.

Boys hockey

The Spartans lost 8-1 at Duluth East Thursday night at the Heritage Center in Duluth and then 5-4 in overtime Saturday night at Greenway.

Ryder Donovan and Ian Mageau each tallied six points for the Greyhounds. Donovan had three goals and three assists while Mageau tallied twice with four assists.

Teammate Garrett Worth added two goals and two assists for 12th-ranked East.

Taylor Burger scored for Superior, and Caden Welch made 17 saves.

Nikolai Rajala’s goal 5:01 into overtime improved Greenway’s record to 13-6-1 on the season.

Cayden Laurvick scored twice and had an assist for Superior, Luke Drougas and Grant Sorensen also scored goals and Welch finished with 33 saves.

Superior held leads of 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 on Laurvick’s second goal of the game 37 seconds into the third period.

Greenway tied the game four minutes later, and Sorensen’s fifth goal of the year gave Superior a 4-3 lead with 7:10 remaining in the third period.

Greenway forced overtime on Ben Steel’s 5-on-3 power-play goal with 22 seconds remaining.

Four of Superior’s eight penalties came in the third period, including three in the final three minutes.

The Spartans (10-10-2) host Hermantown at 7:30 tonight and wrap up the regular season at 2 p.m. Saturday at Eau Claire Memorial.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior is the No. 2 seed for the playoffs and will host either No. 10 Menomonie or No. 7 Spooner on Feb. 16. That winner will play either No. 3 New Richmond or No. 6 River Falls on Feb. 21.

Superior......................... 1 1 2 0 — 4

Greenway........................ 1 1 2 1 — 5

First Period — 1. SHS, Cayden Laurvick 4 (Taylor Burger 12), 4:39. 2. G, Taylor Lanta (Michael Chupurdia, Casadonte Lawson), 16:41 (pp).

Second Period — 3. SHS, Luke Drougas 4 (Trevor Dalbec 8, Tanner Sterling 5), 5:36 (sh). 4. G, Chupurdia (Ben Steel, Bay Zuehlke), 13:31.

Third Period — 5. SHS, Laurvick 5 (Grant Sorensen 6, Max Plunkett 11), 0:37. 6. G, Zuehlke (Spencer Potter, Blake Trboyevich), 4:23. 7. G, SHS, Sorensen 5 (Plunkett 12, Laurvick 2), 9:50 (pp). 8. G, Steel (Lentz, Chupudia), 16:38 (pp).

Overtime — 9. G, Nikolai Rajala (Dylan Carlson), 5:01.

Saves — Caden Welch, SHS, 10-13-9-1—33. Austin Anick, G, 6-4-9-0—19.

Duluth East..................... 3 4 1 — 8

Superior......................... 0 1 0 — 1

First period — 1. DE, Garrett Worth, 8:08; 2. DE, Nick Lanigan (Ricky Lyle), 12:20; 3. DE, Ryder Donovan (Ian Mageau, Will Fisher), 16:52 (sh).

Second period — 4. SHS, Taylor Burger, 8:06; 5. DE, Mageau (Luke LaMaster, Donovan), 9:33; 6. DE, Donovan (Worth, Mageau), 12:18; 7. DE, Mageau (Donovan), 12:54 (pp); 8. DE, Worth (Donovan, Mageau), 14:40.

Third period — 9. DE, Donovan (Mageau, Worth), 5:43.

Saves — Caden Welch, SHS, 17; Lukan Hanson, DE, 22.

Girls hockey

The Spartans split late last week, losing to the Western Wisconsin Stars (River Falls area) 7-3 Thursday at home and winning 3-1 Saturday afternoon at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie.

The Stars scored 24 seconds into the game and on a power play with one second remaining in the first period for a 4-1 lead.

Samantha Young scored two of Superior’s goals. Emma Peterson also scored for the Spartans, and Brooke Olson finished with 26 saves.

Trailing 1-0 after one period at Chippewa Falls, Superior got two goals from Alee Milinkovich-Gray, one goal from Addie Young and 15 saves from Autumn Siers to improve to 9-13 on the season.

The Spartans wrap up the regular season at 7 p.m. Thursday at Grantsburg against Webster-Siren-Frederic-Luck-Grantsburg Blizzard.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior is the No. 6 seed for the WIAA playoffs and will play at Eau Claire on either Feb. 16 or 17.

West Wisconsin.............. 4 2 1 — 7

Superior......................... 1 1 1 — 3

First Period — 1. WW, Brie Larkowski (Cassie Gravelle), 0:24. 2. WW, Gravelle, 4:48. 3. SHS, Sam Young (Addie Young, Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 8:24. 4. WW, Larkowski (Gravelle), 9:36. 5. WW, Bailey Williams (Sydney Hahn, Larkowski), 16:59 (pp).

Second Period — 6. WW, Klein (Williams, Margo Gauper), 3:18. 7. SHS, Emma Peterson (Rose Ion), 8:40. 8. Gauper (Williams), 11:24.

Third Period — 9. WW, Jade Williams (Gauper, Klein), 2:04. 10. SHS, S. Young (Taylor Routley, Peterson), 5:37.

Saves — Catherine Magler, WW, 6-8-5—19. Brooke Olson, SHS, 7-9-10—26.

Superior......................... 0 2 1 — 3

Chippewa Falls............... 1 0 0 — 1

First period — 1. CF, Kaylee Frenette (Megan Klass), 14:49.

Second period — 2. SHS, Alee Milinkovich-Gray (Addie Young, Samantha Young), 0:55; 3. SHS, A. Young (S. Young, Milinkovich-Gray), 2:58.

Third period — 4. SHS Milinkovich-Gray, 15:52.

Saves — Haley Frank, CF, 51; Autumn Siers, SHS, 15.

Girls basketball

The Spartans lost to the Hudson Raiders 58-37 Friday night in the SHS gym.

Ellie Leadstrom led Superior with nine points.

The Raiders (14-3) were led by Shayla Wallin’s 18 points.

Superior (5-15) plays at Duluth East at 5:45 p.m. today, then wraps up the regular season Feb. 17 at Duluth Denfeld.

Hudson......................... 27 31 — 58

Superior........................ 15 22 — 37

Hudson — Lexi Jonas 11, Grace Uchytil 2, Kayla Gerteschen 2, Kylee Christianson 4, Shayla Wallin 18, Ashley Juza 12, Kaiya Sundeen 9. Totals 21 13-19 58.

3-point goals — Jonns 3.

Superior — Chloe Kintop 6, Natalie Olson 3, Madison Newman 4, Ellie Leadstrom 9, Madison Myer 2, Hannah Kolancyzk 5, Erika Olson 4, Daizy White 4. Totals 11 14-22 37.

3-point goal — N. Olson.

Boys swimming

The Spartans lost 49-42 at Virginia Thursday and finished sixth at Saturday’s Big Rivers Conference meet at Chippewa Falls.

Tradel Nickelson had a hand in three of Superior’s wins Thursday. He won the 50 free and swam legs on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Isaac Ellis, Eric Elonen and James Peterson were also on the winning 200 free relay; Peterson, Ellis and Ben Tunell teamed up on the 400 free relay; and Tunell won the 1-meter diving event.

Nickelson also led the Spartans Saturday. He finished seventh in the 100 free and teamed with Elonen, Ellis and Tunell on a fifth-place finish in the 200 free relay.

The Spartans’ final meet of the regular season is today at Grand Rapids.

The WIAA diving and swimming sectionals are Friday and Saturday at Hudson.

Virginia 49, Superior 42

200 medley relay — 1. Virginia, 2:03.34; 2. SHS (Eric Elonen, Ben Hintzman, Ben Tunell, James Peterson), 2:05.67; 3. SHS B (Adam Young, Mike Barnaby, Nate Peterson, Andrew Lisak), 2:26.05.

200 freestyle — 1. Joe Lindmeier, V, 2:00.19; 2. J. Peterson, SHS, 2:12.02; 5. Lisak, SHS, 2:19.28; 6. Dylan Evavold, SHS, 2:37.87.

200 IM — 1. Andrew Wilcox, V, 2:21.47; 3. Isaac Ellis, SHS, 2:37.27; 5. Hintzman, SHS, 2:40.52.

50 freestyle — 1. Tradel Nickelson, SHS, 23.99; 2. Josh Baumann, V, 24.35; 3. Elonen, SHS, 25.11; 5. Ethan Wearing, 28.97; 7. Brock Bergstrom, SHS, 32.02; 8. Tim Nelson, SHS, 34.24.

1-meter diving — 1. Tunell, SHS, 133.75.

100 butterfly — 1. Chris Runningbear, V, 1:04.13; 3. Ellis, SHS, 1:13.90; 4. N. Peterson, SHS, 1:35.57.

100 free — 1. Josh Baumann, V, 54.34; 4. Elonen, SHS, 57.38; 5. Tunell, SHS, 57.91; 8. Evavold, SHS, 1:10.15; 9. Bergstrom, SHS, 1:13.50; 10. Nelson, SHS, 1:19.30.

500 free — 1. Isaiah Kohlhase, V, 5:41.67; 2. Nickelson, SHS, 5:51.83; 3. Lisak, SHS, 6:03.77.

200 free relay — SHS (Isaac Ellis, Eric Elonen, James Peterson, Nickelson), 1:43.22; 3. SHS B (Young, N. Peterson, D. Evavold, Hintzman, 1:57.17; 5. SHS C (Wearing, Bergstrom, Nelson), 2:03.36.

100 backstroke — 1. Bird, V, 1:07.70; 3. N. Peterson, SHS, 1:22.62; 6. Young, SHS, 1:30.76.

100 breaststroke — 1. Ben Hintzman, S, 1:19.98; 2. Mike Barnaby, SHS, 1:30.08.

400 freestyle relay — 1. SHS (Peterson, Ellis, Tunell, Nickelson), 3:54.24; 2. SHS B (Lisak, Young, Barnaby, D. Evavold), 4:50.31; 3. SHS C (Bergstrom, Wearing, Nelson), 5:00.96.

Big Rivers Conference Meet

At Chippewa Falls

Eau Claire Mem./North, 749.5; Hudson, 498; Chip. Falls, 361; River Falls, 282; Menomonie, 129; Superior, 123.5; Rice Lake, 114.

Individual Results

(Winners and SHS results)

1-meter diving — 1. Evan Plummer, 455.80; 10. Tunell, SHS, 221.

200 medley relay — 1. Hudson, 1:41.64; 11. SHS A (J. Peterson, Hintzman, Elonen, Tunell), 2:02.16; 14. SHS B (Nelson, Mike Barnaby, Adam Young, Ethan Wearing), 2:26.54.

200 free — 1. Ben Soborowicz, EC, 1:51.28; 12. Ellis, SHS, 2:14.79; 13. J. Peterson, SHS, 2:16.27.

200 IM — 1. Paul DeLakis, EC, 1:51.31; 15. Lisak, SHS, 2:43.43; 17. N. Peterson, SHS, 2:53.53.

50 free — 1. Ben Redman, EC, 22.00; 10. Nickelson, SHS, 24.70; 16. Elonen, SHS, 25.61.

100 butterfly — 1. Redman, EC, 53.57; 16. J. Peterson, SHS, 1:34.21.

100 free — 1. Matthew Baker, Hudson, 49.52; 7. Nickelson, SHS, 54.24; 19. J. Peterson, SHS, 1:00.87; 32. Young, SHS, 1:07.44.

500 free — 1. Logan McLaughlin, RF, 5:15.77; 14. Lisak, SHS, 6:06.49; 16. Hintzman, SHS, 6:12.45; 17. Ellis, SHS, 6:13.24.

200 free relay — 1. EC, 1:28.43; 5. SHS (Elonen, Ellis, Tunell, Nickelson), 1:41.06.

100 breaststroke — 1. DeLakis, 58.18; 17. Hintzman, SHS, 1:19.99.

400 free relay — 1. EC, 3:15.79; 6. SHS (Ellis, Elonen, Tunell, Nickelson), 3:48.73; 12. SHS B (Lisak, N. Peterson, Young, J. Peterson), 4:17.21.