Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Spartan hockey pancake breakfast is Sunday

    By Superior Telegram Today at 7:07 a.m.
    Superior High School's Luke Drougas (8) battles for the puck during a game earlier this season at Hudson. (bburrows@rivertowns.net)

    The 21st annual Spartan Boys Hockey pancake breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Superior High School cafeteria.

    The cost is $5 with ages three-and-under free. Youth hockey players wearing their SAHA jerseys will get $1 off.

    Take outs are available and there will be a bake sale.

    The Spartans plays at Greenway tonight (Saturday) and host Hermantown Tuesday. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.

    Superior’s final game of the regular season is Feb. 11 at Eau Claire Memorial.

    Explore related topics:sportsSpartanssuperior hockey
    Advertisement
    randomness