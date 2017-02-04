Spartan hockey pancake breakfast is Sunday
The 21st annual Spartan Boys Hockey pancake breakfast is from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday in the Superior High School cafeteria.
The cost is $5 with ages three-and-under free. Youth hockey players wearing their SAHA jerseys will get $1 off.
Take outs are available and there will be a bake sale.
The Spartans plays at Greenway tonight (Saturday) and host Hermantown Tuesday. Both games are at 7:30 p.m.
Superior’s final game of the regular season is Feb. 11 at Eau Claire Memorial.