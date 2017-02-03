SPARTAN ROUNDUP: Superior's title hopes put on hold

The Duluth Denfeld Hunters rallied past the Superior High School Spartans 55-53 Thursday night in the SHS gym.

The Spartans, who could clinched the Lake Superior Conference championship with a win, led 28-19 at the half, but then were outscored 36-25 in the second half.

Superior (7-10, 5-1 LSC) will now have to wait until Feb. 21 for a chance at the LSC title when it hosts Ashland in the final game of the regular season.

Prior to that, the Spartans have four nonconference games, beginning with hosting Hudson at 3 p.m. Saturday and playing at Duluth East at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Jaaren Jorgenson led Denfeld (7-10, 3-3) with a game-high 22 points.

Blake Graskey led Superior with 16 points.

Duluth Denfeld...................... 19 36 — 55

Superior................................... 28 25 — 53

Superior — Justin Reinkall 6, Mason Ackley 5, Aaron O’Shaughnessy 11, Keith Montgomery 4, Corey Sanders 4, Xavier Patterson 4, Nate Tunell 3, Blake Graskey 16. Totals 22 4-7 53.

3-point goals — Ackley, O’Shaughnessy 2, Patterson, Tunell.

Duluth Denfeld — Jaaren Jorgenson 22, Caleb Gibson 9, Tyrese Barnes 1, Ben Gibson 14, Chance Larson 9. Totals 17 15-21 55.

3-point goals — Jorgenson 4, C. Gibson 2.

Boys hockey

Superior lost 8-1 to Duluth East Thursday night at the Heritage Center in Duluth.

Ryder Donovan and Ian Mageau each tallied six points for the Greyhounds. Donovan had three goals and three assists while Mageau tallied twice with four assists.

Teammate Garrett Worth added two goals and two assists for 12th-ranked East.

Taylor Burger scored for Superior and Caden Welch made 17 saves.

The Spartans play at Greenway tonight (Friday) and host Hermantown Tuesday. Both games begin at 7:30 p.m.

Duluth East.............................. 3 4 1 — 8

Superior.................................... 0 1 0 — 1

First period — 1. DE, Garrett Worth, 8:08; 2. DE, Nick Lanigan (Ricky Lyle), 12:20; 3. DE, Ryder Donovan (Ian Mageau, Will Fisher), 16:52 (sh).

Second period — 4. SHS, Taylor Burger, 8:06; 5. DE, Mageau (Luke LaMaster, Donovan), 9:33; 6. DE, Donovan (Worth, Mageau), 12:18; 7. DE, Mageau (Donovan), 12:54 (pp); 8. DE, Worth (Donovan, Mageau), 14:40.

Third period — 9. DE, Donovan (Mageau, Worth), 5:43.

Saves — Caden Welch, SHS, 17; Lukan Hanson, DE, 22.

Girls hockey

The Spartans lost to the West Wisconsin Stars (River Falls area) 7-3 Thursday night at the Superior Ice Arena.

The Stars scored 24 seconds into the game and on a power play with one second remaining in the first period for a 4-1 lead.

Samantha Young scored two of Superior’s goals. Emma Peterson also scored for the Spartans and Brooke Olson finished with 26 saves.

The Spartans (8-13) play at Chippewa Falls/Menomonie at 1 p.m. Saturday, then wrap up the regular season against WSFLG Thursday in Grantsburg.

West Wisconsin..................... 4 2 1 — 7

Superior.................................... 1 1 1 — 3

First Period — 1. WW, Brie Larkowski (Cassie Gravelle), 0:24. 2. WW, Gravelle, 4:48. 3. SHS, Sam Young (Addie Young, Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 8:24. 4. WW, Larkowski (Gravelle), 9:36. 5. WW, Bailey Williams (Sydney Hahn, Larkowski), 16:59 (pp).

Second Period — 6. WW, Klein (Williams, Margo Gauper), 3:18. 7. SHS, Emma Peterson (Rose Ion), 8:40. 8. Gauper (Williams), 11:24.

Third Period — 9. WW, Jade Williams (Gauper, Klein), 2:04. 10. SHS, S. Young (Taylor Routley, Peterson), 5:37.

Saves — Catherine Magler, WW, 6-8-5—19. Brooke Olson, SHS, 7-9-10—26.

Boys swimming

The Spartans lost 49-42 at Virginia Thursday night.

Tradel Nickelson had a hand in three of Superior’s win. He won the 50 free and swam legs on the winning 200 and 400 freestyle relay teams.

Isaac Ellis, Erick Elonen and James Peterson were also on the winning 200 free relay and Peterson Ellis and Ben Tunell teamed up on the 400 free relay.,

Tunell also won the 1-meter diving event.

Superior will compete in the Chippewa Falls Invitational at 10 a.m. Saturday.

The Spartans’ final match of the regular season is at Grand Rapids Tuesday..

The WIAA diving and swimming sectionals are Feb. 10-11 at Hudson.

Virginia 49, Superior 42

200-yard medley relay — 1. Virginia (Andrew Bird, Caden Croft, Austin Harvey, Daniel Spaeth), 2:03.34;

200 freestyle — 1. Joe Lindmeier, V, 2:00.19;

200 individual medley — 1. Andrew Wilcox, V, 2:21.47;

50 freestyle — 1. Tradel Nickelson, SHS, 23.99;

1-meter diving — Ben Tunell, SHS, 133.75;

100 butterfly — 1. Chris Runningbear, V, 1:04.13;

100 freestyle — 1. Josh Baumann, V, 54.34;

500 freestyle — 1. Isaiah Kohlhase, V, 5:41.67;

200 freestyle relay — SHS (Isaac Ellis, Eric Elonen, James Peterson, Nickelson), 1:43.22;

100 backstroke — 1. Bird, V, 1:07.70;

100 breaststroke — 1. Ben Hintzman, S, 1:19.98;

400 freestyle relay — 1. SHS (Peterson, Ellis, Tunell, Nickelson), 3:54.24.