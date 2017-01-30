Winners all around

On the court, the Spartans won the game 52-49 to improve to 7-9 overall and remain in first place in the LSC with a 5-0 mark.

Off the court, Superior raised a little more than $7,000 during their Coaches vs. Cancer fundraiser.

“The Coaches vs. Cancer night was a fantastic event where our program, volunteers, parents, and community went above and beyond to make it exceptional,” SHS coach Jake Smith said. “Raising that much money is incredible. Special thanks to Steve Kidd (Screen Graphics), Rick Raymond, and our parent coordinator Aaryn Ackley, for organizing the entire event. Without those three people none of that would’ve been possible. Our community and school should be proud of these efforts in fighting against cancer.

Despite only scoring three points in the first half, Superior’s Aaron O’Shaughnessy led all scorers with 17 points, 15 of which came on five 3-pointers.

Justin Reinkall was also in double figures with 10 points for the Spartans, who trailed 20-18 at the half.

“We had a fantastic week of practice leading up to the game,” Smith said. “I thought our guys battled hard all week and were extremely competitive and fixed the things we really needed to clean up leading up to the game.

“In the first half we struggled to put the ball in the basket, but did our job defensively only allowing 20 points. In the second half I was happy for Aaron O’Shaughnessy, who caught fire and scored 11 points in a row. That really was the difference right there. Our guys did a great job of continuing to look for him because they knew he had the hot hand.”

Bryce Turnbull led Cloquet (3-11, 1-5) with 12 points.

The Spartans host Duluth Denfeld at 7:15 p.m. Thursday and Hudson at 3 p.m. Saturday.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior’s JV and C teams both improved to 10-5 with wins Friday night. Both teams played Monday night at Northwestern.

Cloquet............................... 20..... 29 — 49

Superior.............................. 18..... 34 — 52

Cloquet — Bryce Turnbull 12, Brandon Hill 9, Spencer Wehr 9, Tyler Moose 6, Joshua Bushey 6, Tim Pokornowski 5, Mitchell Gerlach 2.

3-point goals — Hill 3, Bushey 2, Moose, Turnbull.

Superior — Aaron O’Shaughnessy 17, Justin Reinkall 10, Corey Sanders 6, Mason Ackley 5, Xavier Patterson 5, Blake Graskey 4, Kaleb Zentkowski 3, Keith Montgomery 2.

3-point goals — O’Shaughnessy 5, Zentkowski, Patterson.