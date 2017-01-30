Spartan wrestling team pins Oredockers, Bulldogs

The Spartans also defeated Ashland 42-33 at home last Tuesday.

Superior won eight of 14 matches, led by Dylan Lowney (285 pounds), Jack Androsky (120), Caden Stone (126) and Brandon McClure (138), who all pinned their opponents.

The other four wins were via forfeit by Oscar Flaherty (220), Brian Walker (113), Logan Stone (132) and Nathan Anderson (145).

The night didn’t start well for Superior as Chetek win the first five matches with pins.

“It was another great night,” SHS coach Bob Coleman said. “Our guys just do not quite. It’s fun watching them get better every meet.”

Superior tied the match up with pins from Lowney, Androsky and Stone, then took the lead for good when McClure used his own signature move to give the Spartans the lead for good.

“Brandon went out and took control of the match right from the start,” Coleman said. “He then hit one of is funky signature moves to come up with a pin against a very good wrestler who just placed high at the St Croix Falls tournament last weekend.

“We beat a good team tonight with a solid team effort. Being down 30-0 can be a little discouraging, but our guys kept believing in themselves.”

Up next for the Spartans is the Heart O’ North Conference meet Saturday at Barron.

The WIAA regionals are Feb. 11 at Chippewa Falls.

SPARTAN SPIN: The SHS JV competed in the Ladysmith JV tournament on Friday. DJ Martin led the way with a first-place finish at 283 pounds. Mark Ttreakle (182), Nathan Young (220) and Nick Ward (285) all finished second. “We had a nice performance,” Coleman said. “Most are first-year wrestlers and for them to place in the top three is a good day. The guys seem to be really having fun and just keep battling.”

Superior 48, Chetek-Weyer./Prairie Farm 36

152 — Sam Peters, CWPF, pinned Gabe Anderson, 2:00

160 — Justis Knutson, CWPF, pinned Troy Rep, 2:45

170 — Sam Newell, CWPF, pinned Joe Carter, 3:08

182 — Daniel Chuchwar, CWPF, pinned Mark Treakle, 2:15

195 — Dominick Ippolite, CWPF, pinned Lars Root, 2:41

220 — Oscar Flaherty, SHS, won by forfeit

285 — Dylan Lowney, SHS, pinned Tanner Hartl, 1:30

106 — Nolan Collins, CWPF, won by forfeit

113 — Brian Walker, SHS, won by forfeit

120 — Jack Androsky, SHS, pinned Dylan Anderson, 2:39

126 — Caden Stone, SHS, pinned Haley Castle, 0:20

132 — Logan Stone, SHS, won by forfeit

138 — Brandon McClure, SHS, pinned William Peters, 2:27

145 — Nathan Anderson, SHS, won by forfeit

Superior 42, Ashland 33

106 — Brian Walker, SHS, won by forfeit

113 — Eric Gerovac, A, won by forfeit

120 — Mack George, A, def. Jack Androsky, 8-2

126 — Devin Lowney, SHS, won by forfeit

132 — Caden Stone, SHS, pinned Isaih Thompson, 1:51

138 — Logan Stone, SHS, pinned Willy Bearskin, 1:12

145 — Ian Pufall, A, def. Brandon McClure, 12-8

152 — Dontae Thompson, A, pinned Gabe Anderson, 1:11

160 — Rylie Bass, SHS, won by forfeit

170 — Danial Pineiro Bigboy, A, pinned Troy Rep, 3:21

182 — Justin Miller, A, def. Joe Carter, 6-2

195 — Mason Schelvan, A, pinned Mark Treakle, 0:22

220 — Oscar Flaherty, SHS, won by forfeit

285 — Dylan Lowney, SHS, pinned Brandon Lemieux, 0:18

Ladysmith JV Tournament

Superior’s Results

First place — DJ Martin (283).

Second place — Mark Treakle (182); Nathan Young (220); Nick Ward (285).

Third place — Landon Lathrop (132); Jackson Karren (138); Nathan Anderson (145); Kaitlyn Glenn (145); Jackson Krull (220); Dylon Thorsen (220).

Fourth place — Brian Walker (106); Devin Lowney (126); Alex Schalis (145); Tristian Searle (145); Riley Bass (145); Brahden Long (220).

Girls basketball

The Spartans’ losing streak reached eight straight with a 56-48 loss at Eau Claire North Tuesday night.

Bri Banks scored 17 points on 7-for-10 shooting and had four steals to lead the Huskies (11-4). Nikki Kilboten added 13 points.

Natalie Olson led Superior with 11 points, which included three 3-pointers.

Superior was 5-of-6 on the free-throw line, compared to 13-of-20 for ECN.

The Spartans (5-10) are at Rice Lake at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Superior........................... 13 15 — 28

Eau Claire North................ 25 31 — 56

Superior — Chloe Kintop 1, Natalie Olson 11, Madison Newman 2, Ellie Leadstrom 8, Madisen Myer 6. Totals 10 5-6 28.

3-point goals — Olson 3.

Eau Claire North — Brooklynn Becker 5, Mattea Peplinski 5, Haley DeSouza 5, Sydnie Steinmetz 5, Brianna Banks 17, Mariah Kent 1, Ari Theisen 1, Liz Black 2, Emma Wagner 2, Nikki Kilboten 13. Totals 19 13-16 56.

3-point goals — Banks 2, Becker, Peplinski, DeSouza.

Gymnastics

The Spartans finished with 39.475 points in a Big Rivers Conference meet at Chippewa Falls Tuesday night.

The host Cardinals had 125.85 points, followed by Hudson, 122.75.

Up next for Superior is the Ashland Invitational on Feb. 11.

Boys basketball

The Northern Lights Coaches vs. Cancer event will take place when the Spartans host the Cloquet Lumberjacks at 7 tonight in the SHS gym.

The event will raise funds for the American Cancer Society.

The event will include “Wall of Hope” cards which can be purchased in honor of a loved one who has battled cancer, a bean bag toss to win an Xbox, a silent auction, T-shirt sales and 50/50 drawings.

The junior varsity and C team games are at 5:45 p.m.