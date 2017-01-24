Spartans, Raiders skate to 1-1 tie

Just three days after suffering a 3-2 loss at Hudson, the Superior High School boys hockey team and the same Raiders skated to a 1-1 overtime tie Tuesday night at the Superior Ice Arena.

Hudson took a 1-0 lead on Chase Blackmun’s power-play goal 3:20 into the second period.

Blackmun, who had a goal and an assist in Saturday’s game, took a pass from Tanner Gornick and beat a screened SHS goaltender Caden Welch with a low shot from the point.

The Spartans killed off three penalties during the rest of the second period then tied the game on Taylor Burger’s goal 6:42 into the third period.

Just seconds after Welch made a toe save near the post, Burger picked up a loose puck at neutral ice, skate down the right wing and beat Hudson goaltender Anthony Howard with a shot from the right circle.

Both teams had good scoring chances later in the third period, including when Tyler Nelson found a loose puck in front of the net, but shot wide on a back-hander.

Blackmun hit the left post with 1:55 remaining then SHS senior defenseman Braden LaPorte broke up a possible breakaway attempt with five seconds remaining.

Hudson forced Welch to make three saves in the opening 10 seconds of the eighth-minute overtime period.

Welch went on to stop four more shots and also benefitted from a number of blocked shots, including one by Tanner Sterling, who blocked a shot from his knees in the final minute of play.

Welch, who finished with 36 saves on Saturday, stopped 34 more shots Tuesday. Howard had 14 saves Saturday and 13 Tuesday.

Home away from

Superior was playing its first home game in 33 days.

Even though Tuesday’s game wasn’t played at their usual home rink at Wessman Arena, the Spartans felt right at home at the Superior Ice Arena.

SPARTAN SPIN: Hudson won the JV game 4-0. … Superior had four minor penalties and Hudson two. … The first period had a clean slate with no goals and no penalties. … Burger leads the Spartans with 10 goals. … Skate with the Spartans is after Tuesday’s home game with New Richmond. … The Spartan pancake breakfast is Sunday, Feb. 5 in the SHS cafeteria. Tickets may be purchased from Spartan players/coaches or at the door.

Hudson..................................... 0 1 0 0 — 1

Superior.................................... 0 0 1 0 — 1

Second Period — 1. H, Chase Blackmun (Tanner Gornick), 3:20 (pp).

Third Period — 2. SHS, Tyler Burger 10, 6:42.

Saves — Anthony Howard, H, 3-4-5-1—13. Caden Welch, SHS, 8-12-7-7—34.