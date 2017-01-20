SHS wrestlers come up short at Cumberland

“It was an exciting night,” SHS coach Bob Coleman said. “The score does not show that but we had some really exciting matches at 152-195 pound weight classes, including at 152 pounds where Gabe Anderson had the best match of this season, despite losing 12-6. He was right there, but just could quite pull it out.

“The Inexperience just got the best of best of us. Our goal was to be aggressive and mentally tough and we really made some big steps in that area. It’s coming, we just need to keep focused and working hard then our time will come.”

The Spartans wrestle at Boomer tonight (Friday) then host Ashland Tuesday. Both matches begin at 7 p.m.

“I’m very proud of how these guys working hard and taking step forward every week,” Coleman said.

Cumberland 51, Superior 30

132 — Logan Stone, SHS, won by forfeit

138 — Brandon McClure, SHS, pinned Cody Paul, 1:58

145 — Isaiah Skidmore, C, pinned James Kirckoff, 0:59

152 — Adam Nyhus, C, def. Gabe Anderson, 12-6

160 — Bo Nelson, C, pinned Troy Rep, 3:24

170 — Trystin Neitzel, C, pinned Joe Carter, 3:25

182 — Gio Torres, C, won by forfeit

195 — Mathew Larson, C, pinned Sam Oosten, 3:27

220 — Oscar Flaherty, SHS, pinned Jacob Simon, 0:58

285 — Dylan Lowney, SHS, won by forfeit

106 — Logan Steglich, C, won by forfeit

113 — Gabby Skidmore, C, pinned Brian Walker, 0:30

120 — Jack Androsky, SHS, won by forfeit

126 — Reid Olson, C, pinned Caden Stone, 1:31

Girls basketball

The Spartans lost 50-48 Thursday night at Duluth Marshall.

Ellie Leadstrom and Natalie Olson led Superior with 19 and 12 points, respectively.

Grace Kirk led Marshall with 14 points.

Superior plays at Eau Claire North at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

Superior................................... 24 24 — 48

Duluth Marshall..................... 26 24 — 50

Superior — Chloe Kintop 8, Natalie Olson 12, Ellie Leadstrom 19, Madisen Myer 7, Lauren Gray 2. Totals 20 2-4 48.

3-point goals — Kintop, Olson 4, Leadstrom.

Duluth Marshall — Grace Kirk 14, Anna Eyer 2, Gianna Kneepkens 11, Maggie Landherr 2, Lydia Swanson 8, Lauren Bonin 2, Rachel DeWitte 9, Kate Kleinschmidt 2. Totals 18 8-12 50.

3-point goals — Kneepkens 3, DeWitte 3.