Spartans blank Eau Claire North
NOTE: This story will be updated.
Caden Welch’s third shutout of the season led the Superior High School boys hockey team to a 3-0 win over Eau Claire North Saturday afternoon at the Hobbs Ice Arena in Eau Claire.
Tucker Stamper, Tyler Nelson and TJ LaFlamme scored for the Spartans, now 8-6-1 on the season.
Superior plays at Hibbing at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday and at Hudson at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Tuesday’s game at the Hibbing Memorial Ice arena will be carried live on WNXR 107.3 FM.