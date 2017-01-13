East hoop teams sweep Superior

Girls basketball

Duluth East picked up its first win of the season with a 57-42 victory over the Spartans Thursday night in the SHS gym.

Macy Hermanson had 18 points for the Greyhounds, who opened the season with 13 losses.

Ellie Leadstrom and Natalie Olson led Superior with 17 and 12 points, respectively.

Superior plays at Duluth Marshall at 7:15 p.m. Thursday.

Duluth East............................. 31 26 — 57

Superior................................... 24 18 — 42

Duluth East — Macy Hermanson 18, Erin Teichroew 4. Ashley Williams 12, Krysta Mielke 2, Samantha Velander 7, Annie Reichhoff 7, Miia Marple 7. Totals 20 11-15 57.

3-point goals — Hermanson 3, Williams 2, Marple.

Superior — Chloe Kintop 2, Natalie Olson 12, Madison Newman 3, Ellie Leadstrom 17, Madison Myer 8. Totals 12 13-25 42.

3-point goals — Olson 2, Leadstrom.

Boys basketball

The Spartans fell to 5-7 with a 50-44 loss to Duluth East Thursday night in the SHS gym.

Superior plays at Blake (Minn.) at 3 p.m. Saturday and hosts Rice Lake at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.

The game at Blake was originally scheduled for Dec. 17.

Blake (2-9), which is coming off a 102-61 loss at Delano Thursday night, is a member of the Independent Metro Athletic Conference.

SPARTAN SPIN: Cloquet defeated Blake 70-60 earlier this season. … Superior plays Cloquet on Jan. 17.