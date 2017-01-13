Spartan girls skate past Eveleth-Gilbert

All of Young’s points came in the first period as the Spartans built a 5-1 lead.

After a scoreless second period, Superior took a 7-1 lead early in the third period on goals by Emma Peterson and Addie Young.

Eveleth-Gilbert scored the next three goals in the final 4:40 of the game.

Peterson also had a big game for the Spartans with two goals and an assists; Brooke Olson scored her first varsity goal; Alee Milinkovich-Gray dished out three assists; and Rose Ion, Taylor Routley and Destiny Holmes had an assist each.

The Spartans host Northland Pines (7-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday and Moose Lake-Willow River at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Superior lost at Moose Lake 6-3 on Dec. 6.

Eveleth-Gilbert....................... 1 0 3 — 4

Superior.................................... 5 0 2 — 7

First Period — 1. SHS, Sam Young (Roe Ion, Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 3:42. 2. SHS, Emma Peterson (S. Young), 9:45. 3. SHS, S. Young (Peterson), 11:11. 4. EG, Katie Scherf, 12:09. 5. SHS, Brooke Olson (Taylor Routley, Destiny Holmes), 15:09. 6. SHS, S. Young (Milinkovich-Gray), 16:43.

Third Period — 7. SHS, Peterson, 3:22. 8. SHS, Addie Young (Milinkovich-Gray), 4:29. 9. EG, Anneka Lundgren (Lauren Day), 12:20 (sh). 10. EG, Kallie Olson (Avrielle Schneider, Brenna Ceglar), 14:08 (pp). 11. EG, Anna Seltz (Day, Lundgren), 15:25.

Saves — Morgan Hirsch, EG, 15-12-11—38. Autumn Siers, SHS, 5-2-9—16.