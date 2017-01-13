Spartan girls skate past Eveleth-Gilbert
Sam Young’s three goals and one assist helped lead the Superior High School girls hockey team to a 7-4 win over Eveleth-Gilbert Thursday night at the Superior Ice Arena.
All of Young’s points came in the first period as the Spartans built a 5-1 lead.
After a scoreless second period, Superior took a 7-1 lead early in the third period on goals by Emma Peterson and Addie Young.
Eveleth-Gilbert scored the next three goals in the final 4:40 of the game.
Peterson also had a big game for the Spartans with two goals and an assists; Brooke Olson scored her first varsity goal; Alee Milinkovich-Gray dished out three assists; and Rose Ion, Taylor Routley and Destiny Holmes had an assist each.
The Spartans host Northland Pines (7-5) at 2 p.m. Saturday and Moose Lake-Willow River at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Superior lost at Moose Lake 6-3 on Dec. 6.
Eveleth-Gilbert....................... 1 0 3 — 4
Superior.................................... 5 0 2 — 7
First Period — 1. SHS, Sam Young (Roe Ion, Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 3:42. 2. SHS, Emma Peterson (S. Young), 9:45. 3. SHS, S. Young (Peterson), 11:11. 4. EG, Katie Scherf, 12:09. 5. SHS, Brooke Olson (Taylor Routley, Destiny Holmes), 15:09. 6. SHS, S. Young (Milinkovich-Gray), 16:43.
Third Period — 7. SHS, Peterson, 3:22. 8. SHS, Addie Young (Milinkovich-Gray), 4:29. 9. EG, Anneka Lundgren (Lauren Day), 12:20 (sh). 10. EG, Kallie Olson (Avrielle Schneider, Brenna Ceglar), 14:08 (pp). 11. EG, Anna Seltz (Day, Lundgren), 15:25.
Saves — Morgan Hirsch, EG, 15-12-11—38. Autumn Siers, SHS, 5-2-9—16.