Spartan basketball team wins third straight

The Spartans started their three-game win streak winning 82-62 Friday at Chippewa Falls, then 81-54 over Hermantown in a Lake Superior Conference Showcase Saturday in Cloquet.

Superior’s balanced attack Monday saw scoring from 11 players, including three in double figures.

Aaron O’Shaughnessy led the way with four 3-pointers for a game-high 12 points. Justin Reinkall and Mason Ackley added 11 points apiece; Kaleb Zentowski had nine points and Robert Rhea had eight.

The Spartans finished with 11 3-pointers, including three from Zentkowski, two from Rhea and one each from Ackley and Patterson.

Ackley also had five steals and three assists; Reinkall had a team-high seven rebounds, three steals and two assists; and Rhea dished out four assists.

Ben Landherr led Marshall with 11 points.

Reinkall led the Spartans in scoring with 33 points at Chippewa Falls and then had 12 points against Hermantown.

Reinkall’s stat line Friday included making six of Superior’s 15 3-point baskets, 7-of-10 shooting from the free-throw line, three steals and three assists.

The Spartans also got nine points from Nate Tunell and eight points each from Ackley, O’Shaughnessy and Corey Sanders.

On Saturday against the Hawks, Blake Graskey added 14 points; Ackley and Xavier Patterson had 10 points apiece, and Zentkowski had nine. Patterson and Graskey also had seven rebounds apiece.

The Spartans host Duluth East at 7:30 p.m. Thursday. The girls game between the same schools is at 5:45 p.m.

Superior then plays at Blake, Minn., at 3 p.m. Saturday, and hosts Rice Lake at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Monday’s Game

Duluth Marshall..................... 14 14 — 28

Superior................................... 45 34 — 79

Duluth Marshall — Ben Landherr 11, Samuel Lohn 4, Felipe Rondon Munoz 4, Jack Schenk 2, Derrick Winn 1, Daniel Rondon Munoz 6. Totals 10 4-8 28.

3-point goals — Landherr 2, F. Rondon Munoz, D. Rondon Munoz.

Superior — Justin Reinkall 11, Mason Ackley 11, Aaron O’Shaughnessy 12, Beau Severson 2, Keith Montgomery 2, Robert Rhea 8, Kaleb Zentkowski 9, Corey Sanders 6, Xavier Patterson 5, Blake Graskey 6, Cam Borgh 7. Totals 31 6-11 79.

3-point goals — Ackley, O’Shaughnessy 4, Rhea 2, Zentkowski 3, Patterson.

Saturday’s Game

Superior................... 50 31 — 81

Hermantown.......... 28 26 — 54

Superior — Justin Reinkall 12, Mason Ackley 10, Aaron O’Shaughnessy 6, B. Severson 6, Keith Montgomery 4, Kaleb Zentkowski 9, Corey Sanders 5, Xavier Patterson 10, Nate Tunell 5, Blake Graskey 14. Totals 27 4-7 81.

3-point goals — Ackley 2, O’Shaughnessy, Zentkowski 3, Tunell 1.

Hermantown — Nate Soumis 14, Noah Soumis 5, Connor Bich 7, Ryan Lenz 8, David Birkeland 15, Leonardo Corradini 24, Alec Bjorlin 1. Totals 16 16-29 54.

3-point goals — Nate Soumis 2, Bich, Birkeland.

Friday’s Game

Superior................... 44 38 — 82

Chippewa Falls...... 25 37 — 62

Superior — Justin Reinkall 33, Mason Ackley 8, Aaron O’Shaughnessy 8, Keith Montgomery 1, Kaleb Zentkowski 6, Corey Sanders 8, Xavier Patterson 5, Nate Tunell 9, Blake Graskey 4. Totals 22 23-32 82.

3-point goals — Reinkall 6, Ackley, O’Shaughnessy 2, Zentkowski, Sanders, Patterson, Tunell 3.

Chippewa Falls — Alex Nelson 2, Trever Franz 13, Dawson Mathwig 13, Thomas Robarge 3, Emanuel Joseph 7, Bryce Daniels 4, Trevor Olson 4, Chandler Blair 10, Tyler Robarge 6. Totals 25 6-13 62.

3-point goals — Franz 3, Mathwig 2, Thomas Robarge.