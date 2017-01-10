Spartan girls blanked at Cloquet
1 / 7
2 / 7
3 / 7
4 / 7
5 / 7
6 / 7
7 / 7
The Superior High School girls hockey team lost 4-0 Monday night at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.
Autumn Siers finished with 30 saves for the Spartans, who host Eveleth-Gilbert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Erin Genereau had 19 saves for the Lumberjacks.
Kiana Bender scored twice and Kelly Lorenz and Ellie Peddle each scored once for CEC.
Superior.................................... 0 0 0 — 0
Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.......... 2 1 1 — 4
First period — 1. Kiana Bender (Rose Lundquist, Taylor Nelson), 1:10; 2. Bender, 3:00.
Second period — 3. Kelly Lorenz (Jaxie Pogorelc), 2:51.
Third period — 4. Ellie Peddle (Alysha Anderson), 9:52.
Saves — Autumn Siers, SHS, 30; Erin Genereau, CEC, 19.