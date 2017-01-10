Search
    Spartan girls blanked at Cloquet

    By Superior Telegram Today at 9:17 a.m.
    The Superior High School girls hockey team lost 4-0 Monday night at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

    Autumn Siers finished with 30 saves for the Spartans, who host Eveleth-Gilbert at 7 p.m. Thursday. Erin Genereau had 19 saves for the Lumberjacks.

    Kiana Bender scored twice and Kelly Lorenz and Ellie Peddle each scored once for CEC.

    Superior.................................... 0          0           0          —   0

    Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.......... 2          1           1          —   4

    First period — 1. Kiana Bender (Rose Lundquist, Taylor Nelson), 1:10; 2. Bender, 3:00.

    Second period — 3. Kelly Lorenz (Jaxie Pogorelc), 2:51.

    Third period — 4. Ellie Peddle (Alysha Anderson), 9:52.

    Saves — Autumn Siers, SHS, 30; Erin Genereau, CEC, 19.

