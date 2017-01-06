Spartans-Hilltoppers skate to OT tie

The Spartans last defeated Marshall 4-2 in the Topper Holiday Classic consolation championship game on Dec. 28, 2013.

The Spartans took a 2-0 lead into the third period thanks to a pair of goals by Tucker Stamper.

Stamper scored on a power play with an assist from Max Plunkett with 4:15 left in the first period, then again with help from Plunkett and Taylor Burger with 4:26 left in the second period.

Levi and Willy Stauber scored for the Hilltoppers in the third period. The game-tying goal came with 2:06 remaining in regulation.

Alex Busick had 25 saves for Marshall (6-5-1 overall, 1-1-1 Lake Superior Conference) and Caden Welch had 42 saves for Superior (6-7, 1-2-1 2).

The Spartans, who are in the midst of an eight-game road trip, play North Shore at 7:30 tonight at Two Harbors then at Eau Claire North on Jan. 14.

After games at Hibbing/Chisholm (Jan. 17) and Hudson (Jan. 21), the Spartans return home to host New Richmond on Jan. 31.

Superior.................................... 1 1 0 0 — 2

Duluth Marshall...................... 0 0 2 0 — 2

First period — 1. SHS, Tucker Stamper 2 (Max Plunkett 5), 12:45 (pp).

Second period — 2. SHS, Stamper 3 (Plunkett 6, Taylor Burger 6), 12:34.

Third period — 3. DM, Levi Stauber (George Grannis, Troy Shold), 5:06; 4. DM, Willy Stauber (Shold, Peter Hansen).

Saves — Alex Busick, DM, 25; Caden Welch, SHS, 42.

Girls basketball

The Hermantown Hawks remained unbeaten in LSC play with a 56-43 win over the Spartans Thursday night in the SHS gym.

Jordyn Thomas led all scorers with 21 points as Hermantown (11-2, 3-0) won its sixth straight game.

Despite the loss, Superior remains in first place in the LSC with a 4-1 record and 12 points. Hermantown is second with a record of 3-0 and six points.

“I was really proud of our team’s heart and effort tonight,” SHS coach Phil Roe said. “The girls did an amazing job of taking away Hermantown’s post play, taking charges, and being scrappy the entire game.

“Even though we didn’t win we learned a lot of lessons, which will help our team down towards the end of the year.

The Spartans were led by Natalie Olson’s 14 points and 10 points apiece from Chloe Kintop and Ellie Leadstrom. Twelve of Olson’s points came on four 3-point baskets.

“Natalie not only led our team in scoring, but she did through her tough defense, communication, and leadership skills … it was fun to see her shine.

“Hats off to Beth Clark and the Hermantown girls, they are an extremely well coached, tall athletic, disciplined team and they will give Grand Rapids a run for their money fighting for a bid to the Minnesota state basketball tourney.”

The Spartans host Duluth East at 5:45 p.m. Thursday. The boys game between Superior and East follows at 7:30 p.m.

Hermantown.......................... 26 30 — 56

Superior................................... 20 23 — 43

Hermantown —Sierra Bolen 4, Jaelyn Bushey 8, Maddy Saucier 6, Rachelle Johnson 6, Taylor Vold 9, Jordyn Thomas 21, Ellie Gamradt 2. Totals 21 10-18 56.

3-point goals — Bushey 2, Thomas 2.

Superior — Chloe Kintop 10, Natalie Olson 14, Madison Newman 2, Ellie Leadstrom 10, Madisen Myer 7. Totals 13 10-16 43.

3-point goals — Kintop 2, Olson 4, Leadstrom.

Wrestling

The Northwestern Tigers doubled up the Spartans 50-25 Thursday night in Maple.

The dual match replaced the Tigers’ Mackey Invitational, which was canceled on Dec. 17 because of weather conditions.

The Spartans won five matches Thursday.

Jack Androsky (120 pounds) and Brandon McClure (145) won by pins, Caden Stone (126) won by major decision, Dylan Lowney (285) won a decision and Oscar Flaherty (220) won by forfeit.

“We had a great night against a very solid Tiger team,” SHS coach Bob Coleman said. “Coach Grady has those kids at Northwestern wrestling tough and our guys knew that, but they still went out and battled. Every match was a war.

“Our inexperience hurt us, but it was fun watching our guys just go out and have fun and give it their best shot.”

Northwestern wins included pines by Donny Pooler (160), Andrew Hanson (182), Luke Gregerson (195), and Zach Pooler (138).

Alex Isackson (152) and Calen Kirkpatrick (132) won major decisions; Abby Nelson (106) won because of an injury; and Jameson Pflug (170) and T.J. Ziebarth (113) won by forfeit.

“I’m very proud of our team,” Coleman said. “They have improved tremendously from day one. It is really hard to point to one guy for the steps we are taking because it is really a team effort.”

Superior hosts its own Spartan Classic at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Teams expected to be in action include Northwestern, Ashland, Bayfield, Cloquet, Eau Claire Memorial, Ladysmith, Northwood (Minong), Proctor and Shell Lake.

The Spartans will then be at Bloomer at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Northwestern 50, Superior 25

152 — Alex Isakson, N, def. Gabe Anderson maj. Dec. 9-0

160 — Donny Pooler, N, pinned Troy Rep 2:19

170 — Jameson Pflug, N, won by forfeit

182 — Andrew Hanson, N, pinned Joe Carter 3:07

195 — Luke Gregerson, N, pinned Sam Oosten 5:53

220 — Oscar Flaherty, SHS, won by forfeit

285 — Dylan Lowney, SHS, def. Morgan Berggren dec. 5-0

106 — Abby Nelson, N, def. Brian Walker inj. time

113 — T.J. Ziebarth, N, won by forfeit

120 — Jack Androsky, SHS, pinned Natalie Kirkpatrick 1:58

126 — Caden Stone, SHS, def. Brody Burke maj. dec. 11-1

132 — Calen Kirkpatrick, N, def. Logan Stone maj. dec. 10-2

138 — Zach Pooler, N, pinned Landon Lathrop :53)

145 — Brandon McClure, SHS, pinned Hunter Wiese 4:20