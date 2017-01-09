SPARTAN ROUNDUP: Boys hockey team wins, ties over weekend

The Spartans last defeated Marshall 4-2 in the Topper Holiday Classic consolation championship on Dec. 28, 2013.

The Spartans took a 2-0 lead into the third period thanks to a pair of goals by Tucker Stamper.

Stamper scored on a power play with an assist from Max Plunkett with 4:15 left in the first period, then again with help from Plunkett and Taylor Burger with 4:26 left in the second period.

Levi and Willy Stauber scored for the Hilltoppers in the third period. The game-tying goal came with 2:06 remaining in regulation.

Alex Busick had 25 saves for Marshall (6-5-1 overall, 1-1-1 Lake Superior Conference) and Caden Welch had 42 saves for Superior (6-7, 1-2-1 2).

Less than 24 hours later Welch picked up his second shutout of the season and fourth of his varsity career with 16 saves.

The Spartans got two goals from Trevor Dalbec and a goal each from Burger, Grant Sorenson, Kaleb Ullan, Max Curtis and TJ LaFlamme.

The Spartans play at Eau Claire North at 2 p.m. Saturday.

Thursday’s Game

Superior................. 1 1 0 0 — 2

Duluth Marshall.... 0 0 2 0 — 2

First period — 1. SHS, Tucker Stamper 2 (Max Plunkett 5), 12:45 (pp).

Second period — 2. SHS, Stamper 3 (Plunkett 6, Taylor Burger 6), 12:34.

Third period — 3. DM, Levi Stauber (George Grannis, Troy Shold), 5:06; 4. DM, Willy Stauber (Shold, Peter Hansen).

Saves — Alex Busick, DM, 25; Caden Welch, SHS, 42.

Friday’s Game

Superior................. 5 0 2 — 7

North Shore.......... 0 0 0 — 0

First period — 1. Tayler Burger 9, 4:33; 2. Trevor Dalbec 4, 9:09 (pp); 3. Grant Sorensen 3, 9:50; 4. Kaleb Ullan 3, 10:47; 5. Max Curtis 2, 16:24.

Third period — 6. TJ LaFlamme 2, 4:11; 7. Dalbec 5, 11:10.

Saves — Caden Welch, SHS, 16; Cameron Roy, NS, 12.

Girls basketball

Hermantown remained unbeaten in LSC play with a 56-43 win over the Spartans Thursday night in the SHS gym.

Jordyn Thomas had 21 points as Hermantown (11-2, 3-0) won its sixth straight game.

Despite the loss, Superior remains in first place in the LSC with a 4-1 record and 12 points. Hermantown is second with six points.

“I was really proud of our team’s heart and effort,” SHS coach Phil Roe said. “The girls did an amazing job of taking away Hermantown’s post play, taking charges and being scrappy the entire game.

“Even though we didn’t win we learned a lot of lessons, which will help our team down towards the end of the year.

The Spartans were led by Natalie Olson’s 14 points and 10 points apiece from Chloe Kintop and Ellie Leadstrom. Twelve of Olson’s points came on four 3-point baskets.

“Natalie not only led our team in scoring, but she did through her tough defense, communication and leadership skills … it was fun to see her shine.

“Hats off to Beth Clark and the Hermantown girls, they are an extremely well coached, tall athletic, disciplined team and they will give Grand Rapids a run for their money fighting for a bid to the Minnesota state basketball tourney.”

The Spartans host Duluth East at 5:45 p.m. Thursday.

Hermantown.......... 26 30 — 56

Superior................... 20 23 — 43

Hermantown —Sierra Bolen 4, Jaelyn Bushey 8, Maddy Saucier 6, Rachelle Johnson 6, Taylor Vold 9, Jordyn Thomas 21, Ellie Gamradt 2. Totals 21 10-18 56.

3-point goals — Bushey 2, Thomas 2.

Superior — Chloe Kintop 10, Natalie Olson 14, Madison Newman 2, Ellie Leadstrom 10, Madisen Myer 7. Totals 13 10-16 43.

3-point goals — Kintop 2, Olson 4, Leadstrom.

Boys basketball

The Spartans picked up a pair of wins on the weekend, winning 82-62 Friday at Chippewa Falls then 81-54 over Hermantown in a Lake Superior Conference Showcase Saturday in Cloquet.

Senior Justin Reinkall led the Spartans in scoring with 33 points at Chippewa Falls and theng had 12 points against Hermantown.

Reinkall’s stat line Friday included making six of Superior’s 15 3-point baskets, 7-of-10 shooting from the free-throw line, three steals and three assists.

The Spartans also got nine points from Nate Tunell and eight points each from Mason Ackley, Aaron O’Shaughnessy and Corey Sanders.

On Saturday against the Hawks, Blake Graskey added 14 points; Ackley and Xavier Patterson had 10 points apiece, and Kaleb Zentkowski had nine. Patterson and Graskey also had seven rebounds apiece.

The Spartans, who hosted Duluth Marshall Monday, host Duluth East at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Saturday’s Game

Superior................... 50 31 — 81

Hermantown.......... 28 26 — 54

Superior — Justin Reinkall 12, Mason Ackley 10, Aaron O’Shaughnessy 6, B. Severson 6, Keith Montgomery 4, Kaleb Zentkowski 9, Corey Sanders 5, Xavier Patterson 10, Nate Tunell 5, Blake Graskey 14. Totals 27 4-7 81.

3-point goals — Ackley 2, O’Shaughnessy, Zentkowski 3, Tunell 1.

Hermantown — Nate Soumis 14, Noah Soumis 5, Connor Bich 7, Ryan Lenz 8, David Birkeland 15, Leonardo Corradini 24, Alec Bjorlin 1. Totals 16 16-29 54.

3-point goals — Nate Soumis 2, Bich, Birkeland.

Friday’s Game

Superior................... 44 38 — 82

Chippewa Falls...... 25 37 — 62

Superior — Justin Reinkall 33, Mason Ackley 8, Aaron O’Shaughnessy 8, Keith Montgomery 1, Kaleb Zentkowski 6, Corey Sanders 8, Xavier Patterson 5, Nate Tunell 9, Blake Graskey 4. Totals 22 23-32 82.

3-point goals — Reinkall 6, Ackley, O’Shaughnessy 2, Zentkowski, Sanders, Patterson, Tunell 3.

Chippewa Falls — Alex Nelson 2, Trever Franz 13, Dawson Mathwig 13, Thomas Robarge 3, Emanuel Joseph 7, Bryce Daniels 4, Trevor Olson 4, Chandler Blair 10, Tyler Robarge 6. Totals 25 6-13 62.

3-point goals — Franz 3, Mathwig 2, Thomas Robarge.

Willie fundraiser

The boys swim team will hold a “Cram the Pool for Caden” event during the Spartans’ meet with Duluth East.

Caden Willie, a sophomore at SHS, was diagnosed with Lymphoma cancer in the femur in the fall of 2016.

There will be raffles, admission and concessions. The swim meet begins at 5 p.m. All those in attendance are asked to wear green to show support for Caden.

For more information contact Isaac Ellis at isaacellis@superior.k12.wi.us.