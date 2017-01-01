SHS dance team third in LSC Championships
Proctor-Hermantown was crowned the overall winner of the Lake Superior Conference Dance Championships which we held in the Superior High School gym Friday night.
The host Spartans finished third overall after a second-place finish in kick and a fourth-place finish in jazz.
Hermantown-Proctor was first in both events.
Members of the SHS dance team are:
Seniors — Caroline Becker, Olivia Johnson, Cheyenne Pierre, Rachel Lundeen.
Juniors — Tianna Banks, Skylar Barber Taylor Collelo, Emma Dumonseau, Josie Goad, Abigail Johnson, Kate Lisak, Connie Misfeldt, Alyssa Roach, Skylar Rogge.
Sophomores — Elisa Blank; Daniela Esposito-Navarrete, Jaylynn Glaus, Kacy Jo Larson, Kelly Larson, Hayley Olson, Payton Pierce,
Freshmen — Rebecca Barnes; Emma Blomfelt, Lily Hagen, Isabella Hanson, Elizabeth Johnson, Kaiden Johnson, Olivia McGovern-Loesche, Drew Urbaniak, Caitlyn Zambori.
LSC Dance Championships
Final Overall Standings
1. Hermantown/Proctor; 2. Duluth Marshall; 3. Superior; 4. Duluth Denfeld.
Kick Results
1. Hermantown-Proctor; 2. Superior; 3. Duluth Marshall; 4. Duluth Denfeld.
Jazz Results
1. Hermantown-Proctor; 2. Duluth Marshall; 3. Duluth Denfeld; 4. Superior.