SHS dance team third in LSC Championships

The host Spartans finished third overall after a second-place finish in kick and a fourth-place finish in jazz.

Hermantown-Proctor was first in both events.

Members of the SHS dance team are:

Seniors — Caroline Becker, Olivia Johnson, Cheyenne Pierre, Rachel Lundeen.

Juniors — Tianna Banks, Skylar Barber Taylor Collelo, Emma Dumonseau, Josie Goad, Abigail Johnson, Kate Lisak, Connie Misfeldt, Alyssa Roach, Skylar Rogge.

Sophomores — Elisa Blank; Daniela Esposito-Navarrete, Jaylynn Glaus, Kacy Jo Larson, Kelly Larson, Hayley Olson, Payton Pierce,

Freshmen — Rebecca Barnes; Emma Blomfelt, Lily Hagen, Isabella Hanson, Elizabeth Johnson, Kaiden Johnson, Olivia McGovern-Loesche, Drew Urbaniak, Caitlyn Zambori.

LSC Dance Championships

Final Overall Standings

1. Hermantown/Proctor; 2. Duluth Marshall; 3. Superior; 4. Duluth Denfeld.

Kick Results

1. Hermantown-Proctor; 2. Superior; 3. Duluth Marshall; 4. Duluth Denfeld.

Jazz Results

1. Hermantown-Proctor; 2. Duluth Marshall; 3. Duluth Denfeld; 4. Superior.