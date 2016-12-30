Spartan girls finish third in Culver's Cup

After defeating Brookfield 10-1 Wednesday and losing to the Madison Metro Lynx 2-1 Thursday, the Spartans scored four third-period goals in a 5-2 win over the Onalaska Hilltoppers in Friday’s third-place game.

Sam Young and Emma Peterson scored two goals apiece for Superior, and Alee Milinkovich-Gray scored once.

Rose Ion, Paige Lach, Addie Young and goaltender Autumn Siers all picked up assists.

Siers also picked up the win in goal with 21 saves. Superior had 43 shots on goal.

The Spartans (5-7) will be back in action Jan. 9 at Cloquet-Esko-Carlton.

SPARTAN SPIN: Peterson leads Superior with 18 goals and nine assists. Thanks to a five-goal game on Wednesday, Addie Young is next with 34 points (12 goals, 22 assists), and Sam Young is third with 21 points (14 goals, seven assists).

Superior.................................... 1 0 4 — 5

Onalaska.................................. 0 1 1 — 2

First Period — 1. SHS, Sam Young (Rose Ion), 11:34.

Second Period — 2, Ona., Sascha Crombecke (Emily Brueggeman), 16:45.

Third Period — 3. SHS, Young (Addie Young), 0:58. 4. Ona., Kaley Manglitz, 2:13. 5. SHS, Emma Peterson, 13:56. 6. SHS, Peterson (Autumn Siers), 15:31. 7. SHS, Alee Milinkovich-Gray, 15:37.

Saves — Autumn Siers, SHS, 6-6-9—21. Onalaska, 15-12-11—38.

Boys hockey

The Spartans finished with a 1-2 record in Green Bay Notre Dame’s Showdown in Title Town this week at the Cornerstone Community Center in Ashwaubenon.

After losing to the host Tritons 5-3 Wednesday and defeated Neenah-Hortonville-Menasha 4-1 Thursday, Superior fell to Wausau West 4-1 in the consolation championship game Friday afternoon.

Max Curtis scored Superior’s goal and Brendon Crayne finished with 26 saves.

Wausau West is currently ranked No. 2 in Wisconsin with a 9-2-1 record.

The Spartans (6-6) return to Lake Superior Conference action at Duluth Marshall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Wednesday’s Game

Superior.................................... 1 2 0 — 3

Notre Dame Academy.......... 1 2 2 — 5

First period — 1. SHS, Trevor Dalbec 2 (Taylor Burger 5, Tyler Nelson 13), 2:58; 2. NDA, Brady Bjork (Jadon Motquin, Bryce Poshak), 9:15 (pp).

Second period — 3. SHS, Burger 8 (Luke Drougas 5), 5:18 (pp); 4. NDA, Stephen Lovell (Jacob Peterman, Logan Braun), 6:52; 5. NDA, Mike Gregorie (Matquin, Poshak), 12:41 (pp); 6. SHS, Grant Sorenson 2 (Max Plunkett 4, Blake Hanson 3), 15:21 (pp).

Third period — 7. NDA, Gregorie (Braun, Motquin), 6:04 (pp); 8. NDA, Bjork (Gregorie, Poshak), 16:30 (en).

Saves — Caden Welch, SHS, 8-5-8—21; Bo Buckley, NDA, 8-5-10—23.

Wrestling

The Spartans had a pretty good weekend at the Eau Claire Holiday Duals at UW-Eau Claire.

Superior had four wrestlers go undefeated with 5-0 records and three others went 4-1.

“We had a very good day,” SHS coach Bob Coleman said. “Our guys have been working hard on keeping good position and combination wrestling and it showed today.

“We had a close match with Eau Claire Memorial, but then forfeited 24 points to them.

Superior then lost by six points to Maple Grove, which eventually finished second in the tournament. This was a good step forward for us. We got stronger as the day went on.”

The Spartans also defeated Whitehall 55-24.

Superior won nine matches. There was also a double forfeit at 113 pounds.

Logan Stone (132), Brandon McClure (138), Troy Rep (160), Joe Carter (170); Sam Oosten (195), Dylan Lowney (285) and Caden Stone (126) pinned their opponents. Jack Androsky (120) also won by forfeit.

“That was a great day for as young as we are,” SHS coach Coleman said. “I’m very proud of these guys who keep working hard taking little steps each week and not getting discouraged. It is exciting to see. This week our focus has been joy and peace and it has paid off attitude wise.”

Superior will compete in the Northwestern Quad at 5 p.m. Thursday then host the Spartan Classic at 10:30 a.m. Saturday.

Superior 55, Whitehall 24

132 — Logan Stone, SHS, pinned Yousaf Qureshi, 0:13

138 — Brandon McClure, SHS, pinned Michael Poulos, 0:35

145 — Lucas Stephens, W, pinned Jackson Karren, 4:37

152 — Carlos Velasquez, W, pinned Gabe Anderson, 3:32)

160 — Troy Rep, SHS, pinned Hunter Ross, 3:56

170 — Joe Carter, SHS, pinned Bryce Wells, 1:02

182 — Harold Smith, W, won by forfeit.

195 — Sam Oosten, SHS, pinned Zabina Robinson, 3:32

220 — Oscar Flaherty, SHS, pinned Manuel Tecpil;

285 — Dylan Lowney, SHS, pinned Jonathan Nelson, 5:23

106 — Colton Riensenweber, W, won by forfeit

113 — Double forfeit

120 — Jack Androsky, SHS, won by forfeit.

126 — Caden Stone, SHS, pinned Tim Stevens, Whitewater, 1:50

Eau Claire Memorial 42, Superior 36

106 — Jason Gutsch, ECM, won by forfeit

113 — Tanner Lighthizer, ECM, won by forfeit

120 —Androsky, SHS, pinned Brennan Anderson, 3:24

126 — C. Stone, SHS, def. Bryce Anderson, 7-1

132 — L. Stone, SHS, def. Jacob Guibord, 5-2

138 — McClure, SHS, pinned Travis Cooksey, 1:31

145 — Darren Anderson, ECM, won by forfeit.

152 — Anderson, SHS, pinned Hassan Hayek, 0:36

160 — Levi Smith, ECM, won by forfeit

170 — Evan Sirianni, ECM, pinned Troy Rep, 5:32

182 — Jakob Emerson, ECM, pinned Joe Carter, 1:04

195 — Zach Crotty, ECM, pinned Sam Oosten, 3:17

220 — Oscar Flaherty, SHS, pinned Ben Foster, 3:17

280 — Dylan Lowney, SHS, pinned Devon Hollins

Boys basketball

The Spartans went 0-2 in the Shawano Sun Drop Shootout this week at the Kress Events Center in Green Bay.

Superior lost to Neenah 47-35 Tuesday and to Appleton East 44-34 Wednesday.

In the loss to Appleton, Corey Sanders led the way with 13 points. Mason Ackley added eight points and five rebounds; Justin Reinkall and Aaron O’Shaugnessy were next with six points apiece.

In the loss to Neenah, Blake Graskey led the Spartans with 12 points and 11 rebounds. O’Shaughnessy added seven points and two assists, and Ackley had six points.

Also for Superior, Sanders had four points and four rebounds, and Reinkall, Nate Tunell and Xavier Patterson chipped in with two points apiece.

Superior (2-6) plays at Chippewa Falls at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 6.