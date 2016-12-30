Spartan girls go 0-2 in own holiday tourney

The Spartans began the day with a 47-33 loss to Wisconsin Rapids (4-4) and then fell to Madison La Follette (3-5) in the afternoon game, 57-48.

Wisconsin Rapids 47, Superior 33

The Red Raiders took an early lead Thursday morning as Superior did not score during the opening six minutes.

For the game, Superior was 11-of-53 from the field, which included 5-of-25 shooting from the arc. The Spartans made 60 percent of their free throw attempts.

Senior Ellie Leadstrom led the Spartans with 19 points, 11 rebounds and three assists. Chloe Kintop added six points and five rebounds; Daisy White had four points and four rebounds; and Madisen Myer added four points.

Leading Wisconsin Rapids were Maddie Paitel with 15 points and Chani Pulchinski with 11 points.

Wisconsin Rapids................. 24 23 — 47

Superior................................... 18 15 — 33

Wisconsin Rapids — Katy Schooley 1, Breally Kautzer 4, Maycie Wiernik 8, Kaitlyn Hess 4, Chani Pulchinski 11, Alyssa Huglen 4, Maddie Paitel 15. Totals 15 14-28 47.

3-point goals — Pulchinski, Paitel 2.

Superior — Chloe Kintop 6, Ellie Leadstrom 19, Madisen Myer 4, Daisy White 4. Totals 11 6-10 33.

3-point goals — Kintop 2, Leadstrom 3.

Madison La Follette 57, Superior 48

Superior closed out the holiday tournament with a nine-point loss to the Lancers.

The Spartans started quickly, taking a 13-6 lead, but Madison La Follette followed with a 16-3 run to go up 22-16 with 9:30 left in the first half.

Superior closed to within two on a jumper by Kintop and bank shot by Myer, but the Lancers led 29-25 at halftime.

In the second half, Superior again had a strong start.

The Spartans scored eight of the first 10 points to take a 33-31 lead.

The lead then switched three times and the score was tied twice before Madison La Follette took a 49-47 lead with less than three minutes to play.

A free throw by Kintop at 1:21 kept it a one-possession game, 51-48, but the Lancers scored the final six points of the game to win.

Kintop led Superior with 13 points, Leadstrom had 12 and Myer added 10.

Madison La Follette shot 13-of-15 from the free-throw line in the first half and finished the game 20-of-25 overall. The Spartans struggled in the first half, making just 1-of-6 free throws, and were 7-of-16 overall.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior senior Natalie Olson did not play against Wisconsin Rapids due to illness. Olson is Superior’s second-leading scorer, averaging 7.6 points per game. … Wisconsin Rapids defeated Madison La Follette 54-44 Wednesday at the Superior Holiday Classic. The Red Raiders led 28-14 at halftime but were outscored 30-26 in the second half.

Madison La Follette................... 29 28 — 57

Superior................................. 25 23 — 48

Madison La Follette — Oruruo 19, Riak 9, Johnson 8, Eder 8, Mraz 7, Willis 4, Lowrey 2.

3-point goals — Eder 2, Riak.

Superior — Chloe Kintop 13, Ellie Leadstrom 12, Madisen Myer 10, Natalie Olson 4, Hannah Kolanczyk 3, Erika Olson 3, Madison Newman 2, Daisy White 1.

3-point goals — Kintop 2, Myer 2, E. Olson.