One day after Addie Young’s five goals and one assist helped propel the Spartans to a 10-1 win over Brookfield at the Hartmeyer Ice Arena, they lost to the Madison Metro Lynx 2-1 on Thursday afternoon.

Superior will now play either River Falls or Onalaska in the third-place game at 10:15 a.m. today.

Sam Young scored Superior’s goal, and Autumn Siers had 36 saves in goal.

In the win over Brookfield, the Spartans (4-7) also got two goals and two assists apiece from Sam Young and Emma Peterson; a goal from Destiny Holmes; two assists from Roe Ion and an assist apiece from Alee Milinkovich-Gray and Breena Steinbring.

Wednesday’s Game

Brookfield.............................. 0 1 0 — 1

Superior................................. 5 2 3 — 10

First period — 1. SHS, Emma Peterson, 5:00; 2. SHS, Addie Young (Samantha Young, Rose Ion), 9:03 (pp); 3. SHS, S. Young (Alee Milinkovich-Gray), 9:32; 4. SHS, Destiny Holmes (Ion), 11:30 (pp); 5. SHS, A. Young (S. Young), 12:56 (sh).

Second period — 6. B, Zoe Sternberg, 2:52; 7. SHS. S. Young (Brenna Steinbring), 7:31 (pp); 8. SHS, A. Young, 11:10.

Third period — 9. SHS, A. Young (Peterson), 1:42; 10. SHS, A. Young (Peterson), 7:22; 11. SHS, Peterson (A. Young), 7:28.

Saves — Grace Elliot, B, 48; Autumn Siers, SHS, 20.

Boys hockey

The Spartans rebounded from a 5-3 loss to Green Bay Norte Dame with a 4-1 win over the Neenah-Hortonville-Menasha Rockets Thursday afternoon in the Showdown in Title Town in Green Bay.

Superior will now play Wausau West in the consolation championship game at 1:30 p.m. today.

NHM (6-3) entered Thursday’s game ranked No. 5 in the latest state poll. Wausau West (8-2) is ranked No. 2.

Against the Rockets, Superior led 2-0 after the first period on goals by Cayden Laurvick and Trevor Dalbec.

It went to 3-0 after two periods thanks to Kaleb Ullan’s second goal of the season, and then Max Plunkett completed the scoring in the third period.

Brendan Crayne picked up the win in goal for the Spartans, who were outshot 28-19.

Wausau West tied with Eau Claire Memorial 3-3 on Wednesday and then blanked Fond du Lac 9-0 Thursday.

Superior opened the season with a 7-1 loss to Wausau West at the Eau Claire Memorial Tournament.

Wednesday’s game against the host Tritons was tied 1-1 after one period and 3-3 after two. GBND sealed the victory with a 5-on-3 power play goal and an empty-net goal in the third period.

Dalbec, Taylor Burger and Grant Sorenson scored Superior’s goals and Caden Welch finished with 21 saves in goal.

Three of Norte Dame’s goals came on power plays.

The Spartans return to Lake Superior Conference action at Duluth Marshall at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

Boys Basketball

The Spartans went 0-2 in the Shawano Sun Drop Shootout this week at the Kress Events Center in Green Bay.

Superior lost to the Neenah Rockets 47-35 Tuesday and to Appleton East 44-34 Wednesday.

In the loss to Neenah, Blake Graskey led the Spartans with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Aaron O’Shaughnessy added seven points and two assists, and Mason Ackley had six points.

Also for Superior, Corey Sanders had four points and four rebounds, and Justin Reinkall, Nate Tunell and Xavier Patterson chipped in with two points apiece.

Superior (2-6) plays at Chippewa Falls at 7:15 p.m. on Jan. 6.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior was 11-of-40 shooting, including 2-of-17 on 3-point attempts and 11-of-17 from the free-throw line. Neenah was 18-of-42, 2-of-8 on 3-pointers and 9-of-17 on free throws. … Superior had 15 turnovers, compared to seven for Neenah.

Wrestling

The Spartans will compete in the UW-Eau Claire tournament, which begins at 9:15 a.m. today.

In an earlier unreported match Dec. 22 at Ladysmith, Superior lost to Cadott 58-24.

The Spartans won four matches: Oscar Flaherty (220 pounds) and Brandon McClure pinned their opponents and Nick Ward (285) and Jack Androsky (120) won by forfeits.

Cadott 58, Superior 24

152—Ethan Tegels, C, pinned Gabe Anderson, 4:42

160—James Pfeiffer, C, pinned Troy Rep, 1:35

170—Dominick Grimm, C, pinned Joe Carter, 1:46

182—Josh Briggs, C, won by forfeit

195—Ethan Haider, C, pinned Sam Oosten, 2:33

220—Oscar Flaherty, SHS, Ethan Haider, 1:08

285—Nick Ward, SHS, won by forfeit

106—Huntar Kruckeberg, C, won by forfeit

113—Levi Winchell, C, won by forfeit

120—Jack Androsky, SHS, won by forfeit

126—Bailey Gillett, C, pinned Caden Stone, 2:22

132—Andrew Gunderson, C, major decision over Logan Stone, 8-0

138—Brandon McClure, SHS, pinned Zak Schofield, 2:54

145—Brady Spaeth, C, pinned Alex Schalis, 0:42