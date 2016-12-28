Graskey's double-double not enough for Spartans

The Spartans (2-5) play Appleton East (3-3) at 5:30 p.m. today. Appleton East opened with a 53-40 loss to Kimberly.

Blake Graskey led the Spartans with 12 points and 11 rebounds. Aaron O’Shaughnessy added seven points and two assists, and Mason Ackley had six points.

Also for Superior, Corey Sanders had four points and four rebounds and Justin Reinkall 2, Nate Tunell 2 and Xavier Patterson chipped in with two points apiece.

SPARTAN SPIN: Superior was 11-of-40 shooting, including 2-of-17 on 3-point attempts and 11-of-17 from the free-throw line. Neenah was 18-ov-42, 2-of-8 on 3-pointers and 9-of-17 on free throws. … Superior had 15 turnovers, compared to seven for Neenah.