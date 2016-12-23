Old Abes take pair from Spartans

The Superior High School basketball teams dropped both ends of a non-conference doubleheader with the Eau Claire Memorial Old Abes Thursday night in the SHS gym.

The night began with the ECM girls defeating the Spartans 59-43 and ended with the SHS boys losing 49-42.

Girls game

The Old Abe girls did most of their damage from the free-throw line where they were 24-of-29.

Nine of the free throw were by Molly Wampler, who led ECM with a game-high 19 points. Jada Biermeier was next with 16 points and Regan Appleby had eight.

The Spartans, who were just 3-of-8 on free throws, were led by Ellie Leadstrom’s 17 points. Chloe Kintop was next with nine points.

Eau Claire Memorial............ 22 37 — 59

Superior................................... 19 24 43

ECM — Jessica Massey 2, Jada Biermeier 16, Katie Ball 4, Molly Wampler 19, Hannah Wright 3, Sydney Hazuga 3, McKenzie Wessels 4, Regan Appleby 8.

3-point goals — Wampler 2, Wright.

Superior — Chloe Kintop 9, Natalie Olson 5, Madison Newman 1, Madisen Myer 7, Lauren Gray 2, Hannah Kolanczyk 2.

3-point goals — Kintop, Olson, Leadstrom, Myer.

Boys Game

After playing their first five games on the road, the Spartans came up a bit short in their home opener.

Justin Reinkall and Aaron O’Shaughnessy led Superior with 12 point each. Nate Tunell was next with nine points.

Cormac Sampson had 13 points and Tyler Wessels added 11 for ECM.

Eau Claire Memorial............ 26 23 — 49

Superior................................... 21 21 — 42

ECM — Ethan VanGrunsven 1, Eliot VanGrunsven 3, Tanner Kohlhepp 7, Reece Meier 6, Tyler Wessels 11, Cormac Sampson 13, Caden Boser 8.

3-point goals — Boser 2, Kohlhepp, Meier.

Superior — Justin Reinkall 12, Mason Ackley 4, Aaron O’Shaughnessy 12, Kaleb Zentkowski 3, Nate Tunell 9, Blake Graskey 2.

3-point goals — O’Shaughnessy 3, Reinkall 2, Zentkowski, Tunell.