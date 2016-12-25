Old Abes sweep the Spartans (updated)

The night began with the ECM girls defeating the Spartans 59-43 and ended with the SHS boys losing 49-42.

Boys Game

After playing their first five games on the road, the Spartans came up a bit short in their home opener Thursday night.

Justin Reinkall and Aaron O’Shaughnessy led Superior with 12 point each and Nate Tunell chipped in with nine, but it wasn’t enough as the Spartans fell to 2-4 on the season.

Cormac Sampson had 13 points and Tyler Wessels added 11 for ECM, also 2-4 on the season.

There were four lead changes in the opening seven minutes of the first half, including when ECM took a 10-9 lead on a basket by Eliot VanGrunsven.

The Old Abes quickly took a 15-9 lead, but four straight points by Tunell, and a 3-pointer by O’Shaughnessy tied the game at 16-16.

Another O’Shaughnessy 3-pointer gave Superior a 19-18 lead, but ECM followed with eight straight points, including six after offensive rebounds, to take a 26-19 lead.

Reinkall finished out the half with a short jumper to get Superior within 26-21 at the half.

The Spartans got within three points twice early in the second half on baskets by Blake Graskey and Reinkall, but the Old Abes eventually took their largest lead in the game 39-28 on a Sampson basket with around seven minutes remaining.

Superior cut the lead to three points again a couple of times down the stretch, including 45-42 on a pair of Mason Ackley free throws with 39.4 seconds left.

ECM sealed the victory with four free throws in the final 30 seconds.

The Old Abes’ final 11 points of the game came from the free-throw line.

Up next for Superior is the Shawano Classic this week at the Kress Center in Green Bay. The Spartans play Neenah at 8:40 p.m. today and Appleton East at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Spartans defeated both teams in last year’s playoffs. Superior defeated Appleton East 54-42 in Spooner and then Neenah 62-55 in overtime at home. The Spartans’ season ended with a 68-28 loss to Stevens Point.

Eau Claire Memorial................... 26 23 — 49

Superior................................. 21 21 — 42

ECM — Ethan VanGrunsven 1, Eliot VanGrunsven 3, Tanner Kohlhepp 7, Reece Meier 6, Tyler Wessels 11, Cormac Sampson 13, Caden Boser 8.

3-point goals — Boser 2, Kohlhepp, Meier.

Superior — Justin Reinkall 12, Mason Ackley 4, Aaron O’Shaughnessy 12, Kaleb Zentkowski 3, Nate Tunell 9, Blake Graskey 2.

3-point goals — O’Shaughnessy 3, Reinkall 2, Zentkowski, Tunell.

Girls game

The Old Abe girls did most of their damage from the free-throw line, where they were 24-of-29.

Nine of the free throws were by Molly Wampler, who led ECM with a game-high 19 points. Jada Biermeier was next with 16 points and Regan Appleby added eight.

The Spartans, who were just 3-of-8 on free throws, were led by Ellie Leadstrom’s 17 points. Chloe Kintop was next with nine points.

After ties at 4-4 and 6-6, ECM went on an 8-0 run, including six straight free throws by Wampler, to open up a 14-6 lead.

The Old Abes’ lead eventually grew to 22-10 lead with 4:17 remaining in the first half.

Superior finished the half with a 9-0 run which cut the Old Abes’ lead to 22-19 at the intermission. The Spartans’ run included a 3- and 2-point basket by Myer and baskets by Lauren Gray and Leadstrom.

Superior took its first lead of the game 23-22 on a Natalie Olson basket two minutes into the second half.

The score then changed hands three times and the game was eventually tied 29-29.

ECM took a 45-35 lead with eight minutes remaining, then finished the game by outscoring Superior 14-8.

The Spartans will host a holiday tournament this week with Wisconsin Rapids and Madison LaFollette.

The tournament was scheduled to include Rhinelander, but the Hodgas were forced to withdraw from the event because of an outbreak of whooping cough.

The new schedule has Wisconsin Rapids vs. Madison LaFollette at 3 p.m. Wednesday; Wisconsin Rapids vs. Superior at 9:30 a.m. Thursday; and Madison LaFollette vs. Superior at 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

Eau Claire Memorial................... 22 37 — 59

Superior................................. 19 24 — 43

ECM — Jessica Massey 2, Jada Biermeier 16, Katie Ball 4, Molly Wampler 19, Hannah Wright 3, Sydney Hazuga 3, McKenzie Wessels 4, Regan Appleby 8.

3-point goals — Wampler 2, Wright.

Superior — Chloe Kintop 9, Natalie Olson 5, Madison Newman 1, Madisen Myer 7, Lauren Gray 2, Hannah Kolanczyk 2.

3-point goals — Kintop, Olson, Leadstrom, Myer.

Superior Holiday Tournament

Wednesday, Dec 28

Wis. Rapids JV vs. Madison La Follette JV, 3 p.m.

Wis. Rapids vs. Madison LaFollette, 4:45 p.m.

Thursday, Dec 29

Wis. Rapids vs. Superior, 9:30 a.m.

Wis. Rapids JV vs. SuperiorJV, 11:15 a.m.

Madison LaFollette JV vs. Superior JV, 1 p.m.

Madison LaFollett vs. Superior, 2:45 p.m.